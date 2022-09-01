ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 1, Rays 2: Aaron Judge homered; good news ends there

Aaron Judge homered and the Yankees’ pitching was pretty good, but the offense was a no-show. Tell me if you’ve seen this movie before. There were not a lot of good things to say about this New York ballclub heading into Saturday night’s game, and somehow, even with an extremely pessimistic expectation entering play, the Yankees continue to find ways to disappoint and dig themselves a deeper hole. They mustered just one hit outside of Judge in a 2-1 loss that brought the Rays to within four games in the AL East.
FanNation Fastball

WATCH: Albert Pujols Hits Game-Winning, Career Home Run Number 695

St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols is now just five home runs away from 700, after hitting the 695th home run of his career Sunday at Busch Stadium, off Chicago Cubs' pitcher Brandon Hughes. His pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the eighth gave the Cardinals a 2-0 win and series sweep of the Cubs, in Pujols' final at bat against the Cardinals' arch rival.
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge home run tracker: 10 away from breaking AL record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 10 home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. After Saturday, Judge has hit 52 homers on the season for the AL-leading Yankees, meaning he needs just 9 to tie and 10 to surpass Maris' 61-year-old record.
FanSided

