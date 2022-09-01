Aaron Judge homered and the Yankees’ pitching was pretty good, but the offense was a no-show. Tell me if you’ve seen this movie before. There were not a lot of good things to say about this New York ballclub heading into Saturday night’s game, and somehow, even with an extremely pessimistic expectation entering play, the Yankees continue to find ways to disappoint and dig themselves a deeper hole. They mustered just one hit outside of Judge in a 2-1 loss that brought the Rays to within four games in the AL East.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO