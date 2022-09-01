Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Man facing attempted murder charges following Peoria stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing last weekend in Peoria. Kendall Howard, 31, was taken into custody Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held at the Peoria County Jail. The...
hoiabc.com
1470 WMBD
Peoria man found guilty of 2021 murder
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria man has been convicted of murder in a 2021 homicide. Arenza Brown, 20, was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from a May 10, 2021 shooting that left 34-year-old Joshua...
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
hoiabc.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted...
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s latest homicide under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
Central Illinois Proud
4 arrested in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department conducted another directed patrol as part of their anti-violence initiative Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made four arrests, conducted 31 vehicle stops, recovered one handgun and seized illegal narcotics. Two moments of note during the directed patrol:
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
1470 WMBD
Pair arrested for stolen vehicle and gun in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police arrested two men late Wednesday morning after finding a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun, which was also apparently stolen. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says police observed Naquavion Lewis, 22, and Tarjie Whitley, 19, enter a vehicle about 11 a.m. and drive away from N. Shipman Street, not far from Landmark Apartments.
Central Illinois Proud
5 more arrested in relation to Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police detectives have identified five more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium. According to a Peoria police press release, detectives arrested three 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old and one 17-year-old for mob action and transported them to the Juvenile Detention Center. All five were...
Central Illinois Proud
Man in critical condition after Bloomington shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive at approximately 7:34 p.m. Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, upon arrival on the scene, officers located a man who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Central Illinois Proud
Trial postponed for teen suspect in alleged Mackinaw murder-for-hire plot
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Sept. 26 trial for one of the teens in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw has been postponed. Andre Street, 17, and three other teenagers were accused of engaging in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of Rebecca Bolin, 52, and serious injuries to her husband Douglas Bolin.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen with active warrant arrested for multiple gun-related charges Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a teenager on gun-related charges Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified a 17-year-old with an active warrant standing next to a vehicle near Sheridan Road and McClure Avenue Wednesday evening. Officers made contact with the juvenile and took...
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
wcbu.org
hoiabc.com
Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than ever before at their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135, with several sleeping on mats instead of beds due to capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: September 2, 2022
At 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 30, a campus Safety Cruiser driver noticed a fire had erupted in a dumpster at the south side of Williams Hall. The fire was producing large amounts of smoke and flames. The Peoria Fire Department was called, arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames. There was no major structural damage to the building and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
