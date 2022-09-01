Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Hotline targets all services for those in crisis
(WKBN) – In July, 988 was launched as the three-digit National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number. Suicide is currently ranked 10th as the cause of death among all ages. The Help Network of Northeast Ohio has been around for over 50 years. It provides assistance for individuals in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. CEO Vince Brancaccio said the staff is trained to handle a crisis.
Building struck by tornado gets repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Even though it’s Labor Day — there was plenty of work to do to start fixing the damage from the tornado. Most of the damage was near the corner of California and York avenues to a small shopping plaza. High winds ripped off shingles and plywood. Water damage caused drywall and insulation to fall onto the floor.
Local city to hold back to school bash
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, there’s a back to school bash in Salem. They’ll have refreshments, music, skating and a bounce house for the little ones. It’s free but you will have to buy tokens for the arcade games. If you wanna go, the event...
Which local nursing home is hit by Pa. healthcare workers’ strike?
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pennsylvania nursing home workers strike is hitting close to home. Workers at The Grove in New Castle have been striking since 7 a.m. Friday morning. Matt Rubin, the representative for their Service Employees International Union Healthcare chapter, said 25 employees are out picketing,...
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite Sunday’s severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on as scheduled at the Canfield Fair. A representative with the fair confirmed doors open at 7 p.m. The fair had previously held doors until the weather died down.
Youngstown rape conviction reversed
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who was convicted of raping two girls under 10 years old has had his conviction reversed. Todd Perkins was indicted in 2019 on eight counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. In 2021, he pleaded no contest to two counts of rape and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Beloved animal park closing doors on Monday
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday is the last day to visit Wagon Trails Animal Park in Trumbull County. In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be their last. The Bertok family has run the facility for 23 years. At its peak, over...
Learn about wildlife at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Looking for a change of pace at the fair? The ODNR Division of Wildlife has an indoor pavilion where you can learn about the agency. Experts are available to answer a variety of wildlife questions, from how to take care of backyard pests to how to get your hunting license.
Boardman Township roads flood
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — After a round of flash flooding and a tornado warning, Boardman Township administrator Jason Loree is warning people to stay off flooded roadways. The township is working with the state to help block affected roadways. Loree asked drivers to stay out of high waters. Video...
Recovery: Cortland girl overcomes rare cancer
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the past couple of years, we’ve been following the story of Brielle Butler, a 3-year-old girl in Cortland who spent the past two years battling a rare form of cancer, all during the pandemic. Now, Brielle is a feisty toddler getting ready to...
New alert system to come in wake of faulty sirens
MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) — As tornado warnings went into effect across the county Sunday evening, some tornado sirens failed to go off. The Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency shared insight on why the tornado siren systems are failing and what to do if this does happen again. According...
Boardman, Struthers residents frustrated by floodwater
(WKBN) — Severe weather, including a tornado warning and flash flooding, hit the Valley hard Sunday night. “We’ve been here for 46 years and at least once a year we get a storm that comes through, a big storm and this was probably one of the worst as far as flooding,” said Stephen Puhalla, who lives on Red Fox Drive in Boardman.
Kid’s lemonade stand honors their late aunt
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two local kids set up a lemonade stand to honor their Aunt “Mimi” who passed away earlier this summer. The lemonade stand was at a house off Market Street. The community has been very gracious donating cookies, shirts, cups, paper products and dish towels for the lemonade stand.
Warren lemonade stand helps kids with cancer
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two kids with a mission to make a difference set up a lemonade stand in Warren Sunday. This is the second year they’ve hosted the stand with baked goods and a raffle, too. It started last year when 9-year-old Jacob Elser saw St. Jude’s...
Newton Falls man alleges fence violates his rights
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Former City Councilman Adam Zimmermann said he’s lived in the same house for 17 years. It just happens to be next to the Newton Falls Municipal Building. Last November, he started posting signs criticizing city leadership. He said a new $10,000 fence the...
Planned power outage to affect Hubbard customers
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A planned power outage from FirstEnergy will affect some Hubbard Township residents, according to trustee Rick Hernandez. The outage will be Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. and will affect customers mostly on the east end of town. The outage...
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse — and woke up Friday with two. Mist is a registered Belgian and a breeded draft horse. Her due date was mid-September — but her foal had other plans. “My...
Asst. prosecutor warns parents of social media trap
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Like it or not, social media has become part of our lives. Many parents on Facebook and Instagram enjoy sharing pictures of their kids. While it may seem harmless, those posts might end up giving out unintended personal information to strangers. Columbiana County Assistant Prosecutor...
Stoneboro Fair honors local long-time pastor
STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) — The Great Stoneboro Fair honors someone significant each year. The President of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions presented the award Sunday. The “Friend of the Fair” award recognizes a person’s hard work and contributions to the fair over the years.
4-H kids show off their rabbits at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — 4-H kids presented their rabbits at the Canfield Fair on Saturday. They also shared their knowledge on the rabbits breed. Judges inspect the rabbits bodies, fur and bone structure. They also examine their claws, eyes and teeth. To get the rabbits ready for show time,...
