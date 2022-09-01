ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WBEN 930AM

Arrest in Monday murder

29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls

Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Police#Violent Crime#Northside High School
truecrimedaily

Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Oxygen

Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Killing TikTok Star Mama Tot's Son

A man named Reuben Gulley has been arrested for the June murder of Randon Lee in Alabama. Lee is the son of Ophelia Nichols, a well known TikToker who goes by "Mama Tot." TikTok star Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols is opening up about the recent arrest of her son’s suspected killer in a new video, saying that she was “grateful, but not happy” about the development.
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Arrests made in murder of man sitting in wheelchair outside South LA McDonald's in May

Authorities arrested two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in South Los Angeles in May, when a man was fatally shot while sleeping in a wheelchair outside of a South Los Angeles McDonald's.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, Blas Canche, 32, and Raymundo Hernandez, 34, were arrested Thursday for their alleged connection to the shooting which occurred on May 17. They also had one additional suspect, who has been identified as Rubi Anguiano-Salazar, 37, in custody on an unrelated charge. The initial incident occurred a little after 11 p.m. in May, when Gerold Lipeles, 69, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

2 dead in shooting at Virginia party attended by college students

A shooting at a Virginia party promoted on social media and attended by college students early Sunday left two people dead and five others injured, police said. Norfolk State University identified one of the dead as Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student who was a "pre-nursing" major from New York. No age was given.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy