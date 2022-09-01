Read full article on original website
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Arrest in Monday murder
29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
Complex
17-Year-Old in Texas Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman Who Was Visiting Son’s Grave
A Texas 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this year of a woman who was visiting her son’s gravesite. Per regional outlet KWTX, the individual—identified in reports as Christian Lamar Weston but listed as Christin Lamar Weston in online jail records—was arrested over the weekend and ordered to be held without bond.
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Killing TikTok Star Mama Tot's Son
A man named Reuben Gulley has been arrested for the June murder of Randon Lee in Alabama. Lee is the son of Ophelia Nichols, a well known TikToker who goes by "Mama Tot." TikTok star Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols is opening up about the recent arrest of her son’s suspected killer in a new video, saying that she was “grateful, but not happy” about the development.
Shot and Killed by Police at Age 8, Fanta Bility Should be a Household Name
Nearly one year after her murder, the family and community still wait for answers, accountability, and justice.
One student is dead and another is injured in a North Carolina high school stabbing
One student was killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a stabbing at a North Carolina high school four days into the school year, officials said. Jacksonville Public Safety Director Mike Yaniero said officers were called to Northside High School just after 7 a.m. for reports of a physical altercation between students on the campus.
Arrests made in murder of man sitting in wheelchair outside South LA McDonald's in May
Authorities arrested two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in South Los Angeles in May, when a man was fatally shot while sleeping in a wheelchair outside of a South Los Angeles McDonald's.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, Blas Canche, 32, and Raymundo Hernandez, 34, were arrested Thursday for their alleged connection to the shooting which occurred on May 17. They also had one additional suspect, who has been identified as Rubi Anguiano-Salazar, 37, in custody on an unrelated charge. The initial incident occurred a little after 11 p.m. in May, when Gerold Lipeles, 69, a...
Victims identified in St. Paul triple homicide
Three people were shot dead and two were wounded on the east side of St. Paul Sunday afternoon, with police saying the crime scene is complex
2 dead in shooting at Virginia party attended by college students
A shooting at a Virginia party promoted on social media and attended by college students early Sunday left two people dead and five others injured, police said. Norfolk State University identified one of the dead as Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student who was a "pre-nursing" major from New York. No age was given.
Police: Armed 16-year-old shot in hand by officer Saturday evening in Akron
Akron police say a patrol officer shot an armed 16-year-old boy in the hand in the backyard of a residence off Manchester Road, just north of Interstate 76, Saturday evening. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department said the victim had non-fatal injuries. Miller, the public information officer for the city...
