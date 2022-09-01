ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN
WBIR

10Investigates: New video shows damage at Pryor Brown Garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September 2021, the City of Knoxville determined the Pryor Brown Parking Garage was structurally unsafe due to expanded wall cracking and shifting from a roof collapse. "The structure at 322 W. Church Avenue has been determined to be one that poses an imminent danger to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

'One choice can affect you for the rest of your life' | Man injured by drinking and driving warns students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to AAA, around 28 people die every day in crashes related to driving while drunk. That ends up being around a person every 52 minutes. One man is visiting students across East Tennessee to warn them about drinking and driving, hoping to save lives in the process. Blake McMeans was a standout tennis player and was voted "Best Looking" by his high school class.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Honor and Courage: Medal of Honor Celebration returns to Knoxville this week to honor heroes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the most exclusive groups of American heroes will make a return trip to Knoxville this week to accept honors at the Medal of Honor Celebration. The Medal of Honor Celebration begins Wednesday and is an annual gathering for recipients of the United States' highest military award for valor. It's being held in Knoxville for the second time in its history from September 6 to 10. Knoxville will be the only city other than Boston that has served as a host city for the event more than once.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'

ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

UTPD officers share tips for people to stay safe while on UT campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 6,300 new students will be making the University of Tennessee (UT), Knoxville their new home starting this year. With more people on campus come more concerns for safety. Officer Tony Dillard with the University of Tennessee Police Department (UTPD) said providing a safe campus environment is the department's number one priority.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Man found dead inside Taco Bell bathroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man found unresponsive inside the men's bathroom at a Knoxville Taco Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Knoxville Police. It happened Friday at the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive at around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man was seen walking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

