A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Happy Labor Day! Knoxville History Project shares historic photo from 1910 Labor Day celebration
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 1910, Labor Dat was still a relatively new holiday. It was first celebrated in New York City just 20 years earlier and became a national holiday in 1894. So, when parades and celebrations swept through Knoxville on Labor Day in 1910, many people there may...
WBIR
Ramsey House celebrates ancient sounds
This event happened Saturday at the historic Ramsey House in Knoxville. Local groups performed the sounds of Celtic and Appalachian music.
Halls High School student designs t-shirt to raise money for special events, homecoming
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Halls High School senior Morgan Holbert is raising money for her school to support events like Special Olympics and Tuesday Night Lights. Morgan turned her "Peace, Love Halls" artwork design into t-shirts that are now being sold online. She is also running for homecoming and...
Knoxville runners share safety tips after Memphis woman abducted early Friday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running has been shown to have positive effects on a person's body and mental health. But some runners in Knoxville are urging people to take steps to stay safe if they plan to hit the trails. The executive director of the Knoxville Track Club, David Black...
10Investigates: New video shows damage at Pryor Brown Garage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September 2021, the City of Knoxville determined the Pryor Brown Parking Garage was structurally unsafe due to expanded wall cracking and shifting from a roof collapse. "The structure at 322 W. Church Avenue has been determined to be one that poses an imminent danger to...
'It's necessary that their stories be told': Lab talks about helping solve decades-old TN mystery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakthroughs in forensic science can't bring a homicide victim back to life. But they can give that person a name. Like Tracy Sue Walker, who at age 15 in 1978 disappeared from Lafayette, Ind. Seven years later, her bones turned up 400 miles away in steep woods above the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
Spotty water service causes frustration in a Sevier County community
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office is investigating the East Sevier County Utility District because the utility is not providing water consistently to its customers, documents show. People who live in the English Mountain region of Sevier County said for 129 days in 2021, someone on English...
Moviegoers can enjoy thrills, chills and laughs during National Cinema Day on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's been a lull at the box office recently. Gallup reported in January 2022 that movie theater attendance fell far below historic norms. According to their research, Americans only saw around one movie per year inside a movie theater. On Saturday, movie theaters are hoping to...
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
A flight through the ages: a look back at the Smoky Mountain Air Shows
Air shows at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base have been dazzling fans since 1995. The Thunderbirds. Stealth Bombers. The Blue Angels. These are just a few of the magnificent aircrafts that have made their way to East Tennessee for the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base air shows.
'One choice can affect you for the rest of your life' | Man injured by drinking and driving warns students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to AAA, around 28 people die every day in crashes related to driving while drunk. That ends up being around a person every 52 minutes. One man is visiting students across East Tennessee to warn them about drinking and driving, hoping to save lives in the process. Blake McMeans was a standout tennis player and was voted "Best Looking" by his high school class.
Reward offered to find vandals who damaged equipment at much debated, much loved West Knox neighborhood site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County developer is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who vandalized heavy equipment used to prepare long-vacant land for a small commercial center that neighbors have vehemently fought. Sometime over the weekend of Aug. 26-29, someone spray painted inside the cabs of several...
Honor and Courage: Medal of Honor Celebration returns to Knoxville this week to honor heroes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the most exclusive groups of American heroes will make a return trip to Knoxville this week to accept honors at the Medal of Honor Celebration. The Medal of Honor Celebration begins Wednesday and is an annual gathering for recipients of the United States' highest military award for valor. It's being held in Knoxville for the second time in its history from September 6 to 10. Knoxville will be the only city other than Boston that has served as a host city for the event more than once.
TWRA: Boating crash on Douglas Lake leaves two teenagers injured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash involving two boats near Point 8 on Douglas Lake has left two female teenagers, 16 and 17, severely injured, according to TWRA. One boat was pulling multiple occupants on an innertube and the victims fell off. The second boat hit a wave and ran over the females in the water.
Metro Drug Coalition to host 2022 International Awareness Day event in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wednesday was expected to be a somber day, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. The Metro Drug Coalition will host an event to commemorate the day at Volunteer Landing, in downtown Knoxville. It starts at 5 p.m. with a resource fair before Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs...
East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'
ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
UTPD officers share tips for people to stay safe while on UT campus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 6,300 new students will be making the University of Tennessee (UT), Knoxville their new home starting this year. With more people on campus come more concerns for safety. Officer Tony Dillard with the University of Tennessee Police Department (UTPD) said providing a safe campus environment is the department's number one priority.
Advocates voice concerns about Summit Towers apartments after elevators stop working again
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Advocates in Knoxville voiced concerns about the elevators at a Knoxville apartment building. It's where seniors and people with special needs live, and the elevators failed again after failing several previous times this year. Summit Towers is 12 floors high. At around 10 a.m. on Sunday,...
KPD: Man found dead inside Taco Bell bathroom
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man found unresponsive inside the men's bathroom at a Knoxville Taco Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Knoxville Police. It happened Friday at the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive at around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man was seen walking...
WBIR
