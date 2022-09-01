ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 1 (9/1 & 9/2)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Get the latest Minnesota high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 season kicks off across the state

The 2022 Minnesota high school football season is finally here and games kick off Thursday (September 1) and continue Friday (September 2) with several big matchups throughout the state.

You can follow all of the Week 1 action on SBLive Minnesota , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, bookmark our Minnesota high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MINNESOTA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AAAAAA SCOREBOARD | CLASS AAAAA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AAAA SCOREBOARD | CLASS AAA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AA SCOREBOARD | CLASS A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Minnesota high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Minnesota:

Minnesota high school football top games of week 1

SBLive Sports Minnesota Power 25 Preseason Football Rankings

Minnesota’s top high school football players: Meet the state’s best quarterbacks

Full football coverage on SBLive Minnesota

