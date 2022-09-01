Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL・
Scott Frost either hates Nebraska football or needs to be ousted immediately
At this point, why is Scott Frost even still leading the Nebraska football program?. It doesn’t matter if the Nebraska football team beats FCS North Dakota on Saturday, Scott Frost needed to go yesterday. After losing another game in typical Frost fashion, Nebraska finds itself playing down to North...
Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
Is Mike Tomlin At Fault For Draft Misses?
For the last 4 years the Steelers have struggled big time with winning in the trenches. It has been a rather gradual progression of poor offensive linemen play. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert have both been on the record saying they worked together closely on drafting. Tomlin has hand picked a couple of these guys Kendrick Green included.
How many seats would Bears' proposed Arlington Heights stadium have?
At this point, the expectation is the Chicago Bears will be moving to the suburbs to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The city of Chicago is doing everything it can to keep the Bears at Soldier Field, but it seems like a long shot. The Bears will unveil...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Cowboys
49ers GM John Lynch said during a recent radio interview that the team is committed to QB Trey Lance as their starter, but many feel that doesn’t mean that QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be looming throughout the season if Lance doesn’t perform well. “Kyle [Shanahan] makes those...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
Bears' updated 53-man roster after latest waiver claims
The Chicago Bears’ roster has undergone plenty of changes over the last few days. The Bears claimed seven players off of waivers, including offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, nose tackle Armon Watts and most recently wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Receiver N’Keal Harry was also placed on injured reserve as he recovers from ankle surgery.
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Yardbarker
Bears' OL Lucas Patrick and WR Byron Pringle Return to Practice
The Chicago Bears have been no stranger to injuries this offseason. Just six days before they play their first game, they got a bit of good news on that front. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and wide receivers Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. returned to practice Monday, which is a great sign.
Aaron Rodgers and Packers fans will love latest David Bakhtiari update
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari revealed that he believes he will be able to return for Week 1. The Green Bay Packers are set to begin their season on the road against the rival Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay’s offense will be must watch, considering how much the wide receiver depth chart has changed. Ahead of the big game, there may be some good news for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rams don’t seem like they’re letting Odell Beckham Jr. sign anywhere else
The Los Angeles Rams still have an open locker for Odell Beckham Jr., despite the fact that he is a free agent. The Los Angeles Rams begin their Super Bowl title defense on Thursday, Sept. 8, as they host the Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s 2022 season-opener. There has been some turnover on the roster, with new faces like linebacker Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Allen Robinson joining the Rams in the offseason. But do the Rams have their eyes on getting one key player from the 2021 roster back?
NFL・
Atlanta Falcons: Positive news about crucial WR’s week 1 status
When the Atlanta Falcons drafted wide receiver Drake London with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they drafted him to be the team’s number one receiver, no question about it. When London injured his ankle after an impressive first catch in the Falcons’ first preseason game,...
Bears' Eddie Jackson is out to prove himself all over again: 'That player is still there'
In an effort to recapture his old mentality and rediscover his All-Pro form, Bears safety Eddie Jackson watched every play of his five-year NFL career over the summer.
Ravens tease return of extremely important piece of the puzzle
The Baltimore Ravens had one key player on their offense return to practice recently. The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to put behind a disappointing season in 2021, where they finished in last place in the AFC North. It is an important year, as quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a free agent at the end of the 2022 campaign. There could be some help for Jackson as the upcoming season nears its official start.
