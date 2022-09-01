GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A strong ridge of high pressure east near the Northeastern US is maintaining control of our weather, with little change expected through Labor Day. Shower chances for Labor Day will be be minimal as temperatures should soar into 80s, peaking at 90 for a few locations. Around midweek, a cold front will approach the area from the west, increasing the possibility of showers. A few thunderstorms is possible. The best opportunities for rain appears to be Tuesday through Thursday, with the highest chance Wednesday night. By late week temperatures and weather conditions should improve with daily highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO