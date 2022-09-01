ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

FOX2Now

Man hit and killed on I-64 in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois on I-64. Illinois State Police said a blue Acura was driving eastbound on I-64 just after 12 a.m. when it “hydroplaned and struck the left guardrail and concrete bridge rail.” The driver then exited the Acura and was hit by a black 2018 GMC pickup truck while standing in the left lane. The driver of the Acura was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees

Shots fired in the parking lot of a St. Paul Target on Friday may have been aimed at store employees, according to police. Saint Paul police confirmed Friday that the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Target located off of Interstate 94 near White Bear and Suburban avenues, with information provided to police suggesting that a man drove through the parking lot and opened fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 2

Multi-vehicle crash in Ladue early Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several vehicles were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Ladue. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on southbound I-170 just north of Ladue Road. Two lanes of traffic were blocked for a time. No injuries were reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
LADUE, MO
Person
Christ
Bring Me The News

Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud

Police in St. Cloud are investigating gunfire Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department said there's been no injuries reported and the incident doesn't appear to be random. The department first alerted the community to a large police presence in the 1500 block of 6th Ave. S. around 12:30 p.m....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
bigislandnow.com

Puna Teen Faces Terroristic Threatening Charge Following Incident on School Bus

A Puna teen is facing terroristic threatening charges following a threat reportedly made on a school bus Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police received information from a county bus driver that a 17-year-old male was removed from a bus after creating a disturbance. According to HPD, the same juvenile made a statement regarding bringing a gun to school, prompting an immediate report to police about the statement.
HAWAII STATE
5 On Your Side

Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Missing St. Charles County teens found safe

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Two St. Charles County teens were found safe a day after they went missing, police said Wednesday. The 13-year-old girls were last seen Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in the Portage Des Sioux area. At the time, it was unclear where the girls could be headed.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

