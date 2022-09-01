ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois on I-64. Illinois State Police said a blue Acura was driving eastbound on I-64 just after 12 a.m. when it “hydroplaned and struck the left guardrail and concrete bridge rail.” The driver then exited the Acura and was hit by a black 2018 GMC pickup truck while standing in the left lane. The driver of the Acura was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO