Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin County man dead after suffering gunshot wound, investigation underway
ST CLAIR, Mo. — An investigation is underway after Franklin County Deputies found a man dead in St. Clair, Missouri. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a press release on its Facebook page about the incident. Franklin County Deputies responded at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 2 to the 5800...
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
Man hit and killed on I-64 in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois on I-64. Illinois State Police said a blue Acura was driving eastbound on I-64 just after 12 a.m. when it “hydroplaned and struck the left guardrail and concrete bridge rail.” The driver then exited the Acura and was hit by a black 2018 GMC pickup truck while standing in the left lane. The driver of the Acura was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
starvedrock.media
Man struck, killed on Interstate 64 in Metro East after early Monday crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday on a Metro East stretch of Interstate 64. The accident happened just after midnight, near the 3.6 mile marker in St. Clair County. The victim had been driving an eastbound 2004 Acura that hydroplaned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees
Shots fired in the parking lot of a St. Paul Target on Friday may have been aimed at store employees, according to police. Saint Paul police confirmed Friday that the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Target located off of Interstate 94 near White Bear and Suburban avenues, with information provided to police suggesting that a man drove through the parking lot and opened fire.
Multi-vehicle crash in Ladue early Monday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several vehicles were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Ladue. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on southbound I-170 just north of Ladue Road. Two lanes of traffic were blocked for a time. No injuries were reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
St. Louis County family brings in drones, dozens of volunteers to find missing rare champion dog, Tito
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County family is still looking for its rare champion otterhound dog. Tito went missing last week, just days after moving to St. Louis County. It started as a solo search effort from Tito's owner, Mason Miller. But now, Miller says they've...
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The message from police departments in St. Louis County is "don't use the blue post office drop boxes." After break-ins in Chesterfield, Town and Country and Clayton, Sergeant Robert Powell with the Chesterfield Police Department is urging residents to skip the drive-through line and "conduct all business inside the facility."
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud
Police in St. Cloud are investigating gunfire Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department said there's been no injuries reported and the incident doesn't appear to be random. The department first alerted the community to a large police presence in the 1500 block of 6th Ave. S. around 12:30 p.m....
KMOV
U.S. Postal investigation launched after multiple post offices hit in St. Louis County
TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) - Thieves at night are going to work, and they’re not just stealing cars, now they’re stealing mail, too. Multiple post offices in St. Louis County were hit by suspects stealing mail from the blue self-serve mailboxes outside the Chesterfield and Town and Country locations in the last couple of weeks.
2 shot, 1 killed after altercation in north St. Louis County
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot and one person was killed Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Water Patrol Recovers Missing Boater After Two-Day Search In Party Cove
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed they found the body of a boater who went missing in Party Cove over the weekend. The body of 29-year-old Tyler Elliott was recovered from Anderson Hollow Cove, aka Party Cove, on Monday morning, Sept. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis County family takes in children after their parents died
A family in south St. Louis County welcomed three children into their home after both parents tragically passed away.
bigislandnow.com
Puna Teen Faces Terroristic Threatening Charge Following Incident on School Bus
A Puna teen is facing terroristic threatening charges following a threat reportedly made on a school bus Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police received information from a county bus driver that a 17-year-old male was removed from a bus after creating a disturbance. According to HPD, the same juvenile made a statement regarding bringing a gun to school, prompting an immediate report to police about the statement.
St. Louis Board of Aldermen proposes new law to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and drivers
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is getting prepared to introduce a new law to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and drivers.
Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Charles Co. police looking for missing teenagers
The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding two missing teenagers.
59-year-old victims family and dog owner speak out on St. Landry Parish attack
Deputies say the man is in the hospital being treated for multiple injuries after being attacked by several dogs near Dynasty Lane.
Missing St. Charles County teens found safe
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Two St. Charles County teens were found safe a day after they went missing, police said Wednesday. The 13-year-old girls were last seen Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in the Portage Des Sioux area. At the time, it was unclear where the girls could be headed.
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson County crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County.
Comments / 0