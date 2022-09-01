Read full article on original website
Ohio coal operator files countersuit in case involving Mason power plant, customer rates
An Ohio coal company has filed a countersuit against Appalachian Power. American Consolidated Natural Resources has responded to Appalachian Power’s lawsuit in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas claiming breach of contract.
Trial in 2016 slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday said the proceedings have been delayed until Sept. 12 due to the illness of someone involved.
West Virginia committee co-chairs discuss women's history, suffrage and memorial
In 2020, communities across the country made plans to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment and the expansion of voting rights to women. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to those plans, but now the West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee is asking the public to help create a permanent celebration of the historic event. The committee’s co-chairs, Renate Pore and Susan Pierce, sat down with reporter Chris Schulz to discuss their efforts.
Getting more food on the table is imperative
Food insecurity has been a cause for concern in West Virginia even before the pandemic hit. In the pre-COVID years of 2017-2019, the national percentage of homes experiencing food insecurity was at about 11.1%. For West Virginians it was at 15.4%. And now, inflation is expected to make the gap even wider.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted, industry leaders talk digital literacy training program
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Buckeye Hills Career Center hosted a roundtable discussion with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, school faculty and several industry leaders to mark the launch of a new broadband expansion program. The new program will train students in several forms of digital literacy. It will be...
