In 2020, communities across the country made plans to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment and the expansion of voting rights to women. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to those plans, but now the West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee is asking the public to help create a permanent celebration of the historic event. The committee’s co-chairs, Renate Pore and Susan Pierce, sat down with reporter Chris Schulz to discuss their efforts.

POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO