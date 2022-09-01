ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Larry Hossler
4d ago

they gave him 5000 unsecured bond!!!!!They let him go home with nothing.Wtf???????Unreal

PennLive.com

Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Dauphin County: police

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guide rail in Dauphin County on Friday night. Police identified the man who died as Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Motorcyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Dauphin Co., police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A motorcyclist was killed last night on the 7600 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township around 10:17PM in what police initially thought was a hit-and-run. Police say that the driver, Thomas Toolan, had been driving on the eastbound lanes of Allentown Blvd...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police release statement after using Narcan to save same person three times in 72 hours

LEMOYNE, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department reached out to the public after officers used Narcan to save the same person three times in less than 72 hours. "West Shore Regional Police would like to take a moment to point out how real drug addiction is and how hard it is to face. Please know that there are multiple resources available at no cost to assist anyone with an addiction issue. This is just a reminder that we (everyone) is in this together!" the department said in a statement issued Monday morning.
LEMOYNE, PA
WGAL

State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania

News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
MANHEIM, PA
FOX 43

Steelton man arrested as stabbing suspect

STEELTON, Pa. — Steelton Borough Police have arrested Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, after an alleged stabbing. Police say they located one victim and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. On Sept. 2, authorities say they arrested Aponte on charges of attempted...
STEELTON, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Midstate man has custom bicycle stolen

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man, Tom Bay, nearly died on his bike after a hit-and-run accident with an SUV in Lebanon five years ago. Now, he’s back to riding bikes, but that’s on hold after someone stole Bay’s custom bike from his carport.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County police warn of new "fast-moving" scam

A new scam is sweeping the nation that Lancaster County police want the public to be aware of. The Pennsylvania State Police warned citizens about a growing and fast-moving scam occurring, typically perpetuated by "Romanian transnational criminal organizations." Typically, the scammers will tell victims a sad story with the goal...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police

Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
berksweekly.com

State Police release results of Labor Day Weekend DUI Checkpoint

Pennsylvania State Police, Troop L, Reading Station have released the results of a Labor Day Weekend sobriety checkpoint they conducted Saturday night, September 3, 2022. According to a public information report, Troopers systematically stopped vehicles to observe drivers for behaviors associated with alcohol or drug impairment. The location, time and amount of vehicles through the checkpoint was not provided.
READING, PA

