Larry Hossler
4d ago
they gave him 5000 unsecured bond!!!!!They let him go home with nothing.Wtf???????Unreal
WGAL
Man charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI in fatal crash in Lancaster County
WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a man was driving under the influence when he caused a fatal crash in Lancaster County last week. Derek Sensenig, 30, of Akron, is facing charges that include homicide by vehicle and DUI. West Earl Township police said Sensenig was driving an...
Police search for man accused of stealing dog, cash from Dauphin County home
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — The Highspire Borough Police Department is searching for a Middletown man who allegedly burglarized a home on Sunday. On Sept. 4, police received a report from the victim, who claimed that her home had been broken into. Police have since charged Tyler Gentry of Middletown with burglary in the incident.
fox29.com
Police: Woman took money from man who was fatally struck by vehicle in Berks County
EXETER TWP, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who is believed to have taken money from a person who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night. Officers from the Exeter Police Department in Berks County were called to the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
local21news.com
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 19-year-old teen has been arrested for a stabbing that occurred on the 900 block of Wood Street, according to reports from Steelton Borough Police. After being dispatched to the scene of the incident on August 30, authorities say that they discovered the victim...
WGAL
Witnesses reported hearing explosion before barn fire in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn burned to the ground on Sunday in Lebanon County. It happened on the 200 block of Village Drive around 2 p.m. in North Cornwall Township. A uLocal member shared video with WGAL of the burning barn. You can watch that in the player below.
Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Dauphin County: police
A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guide rail in Dauphin County on Friday night. Police identified the man who died as Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
local21news.com
Motorcyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Dauphin Co., police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A motorcyclist was killed last night on the 7600 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township around 10:17PM in what police initially thought was a hit-and-run. Police say that the driver, Thomas Toolan, had been driving on the eastbound lanes of Allentown Blvd...
WGAL
Police release statement after using Narcan to save same person three times in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department reached out to the public after officers used Narcan to save the same person three times in less than 72 hours. "West Shore Regional Police would like to take a moment to point out how real drug addiction is and how hard it is to face. Please know that there are multiple resources available at no cost to assist anyone with an addiction issue. This is just a reminder that we (everyone) is in this together!" the department said in a statement issued Monday morning.
WGAL
State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania
News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
Married couple ID’d as victims in head-on Lancaster County crash
New details have been released following a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon where two people on a motorcycle were killed. The victims were identified as 69-year-old Grant Beauchamp, who was operating the motorcycle, and his wife, 68-year-old Delores Beauchamp, who was a passenger on the bike. East...
Steelton man arrested as stabbing suspect
STEELTON, Pa. — Steelton Borough Police have arrested Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, after an alleged stabbing. Police say they located one victim and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. On Sept. 2, authorities say they arrested Aponte on charges of attempted...
Harrisburg Man Charged In Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two Youngsters: Police
A Harrisburg man has been charged in a drive-by shooting that left two children hurt last month, authorities announced. Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24, of Harrisburg, is facing charges of attempted homicide, person not to possess a weapon and kidnapping in the incident on Cumberland Street in Swatara Aug. 11, around 11:50 p.m., local police said.
abc27.com
Midstate man has custom bicycle stolen
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man, Tom Bay, nearly died on his bike after a hit-and-run accident with an SUV in Lebanon five years ago. Now, he’s back to riding bikes, but that’s on hold after someone stole Bay’s custom bike from his carport.
Steelton man faces attempted murder charges for Tuesday stabbing: Police
Steelton Borough police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for Tuesday’s stabbing on Wood Street. Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. Aponte is responsible for sending one man to the hospital for...
DUI motorcycle crash kills man on Dauphin County road, not hit-and-run
One man died in a motorcycle crash in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County last night, according to State Police. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
Lancaster County police warn of new "fast-moving" scam
A new scam is sweeping the nation that Lancaster County police want the public to be aware of. The Pennsylvania State Police warned citizens about a growing and fast-moving scam occurring, typically perpetuated by "Romanian transnational criminal organizations." Typically, the scammers will tell victims a sad story with the goal...
74-year-old Pa. man charged with unlawful contact with minor
A 74-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor after he reportedly touched a 10-year-old girl in his care in 2019. East Hempfield Township Police charged Charles Albert Reed, of Manheim, on Thursday. Police said that the charges were the result of an incident that...
DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police
Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
berksweekly.com
State Police release results of Labor Day Weekend DUI Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police, Troop L, Reading Station have released the results of a Labor Day Weekend sobriety checkpoint they conducted Saturday night, September 3, 2022. According to a public information report, Troopers systematically stopped vehicles to observe drivers for behaviors associated with alcohol or drug impairment. The location, time and amount of vehicles through the checkpoint was not provided.
