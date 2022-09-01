Read full article on original website
Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules
The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
Amazon loses key step in its attempt to reverse its workers' historic union vote
Amazon appears to be losing its case to unravel the union victory that formed the company's first organized warehouse in the U.S. After workers in Staten Island, N.Y., voted to join the Amazon Labor Union this spring, the company appealed the result. A federal labor official presided over weeks of hearings on the case and is now recommending that Amazon's objections be rejected in their entirety and that the union should be certified.
Labor board rules Tesla must let workers wear union clothing
DETROIT (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has reversed a Trump-era decision by finding that Tesla can’t stop factory employees from wearing clothing with union insignia while on the job. The board, in a 3-2 decision released Monday, overruled a 2019 NLRB decision involving Walmart and union clothing. The board wrote that a 1945 Supreme Court decision established the precedent for allowing the clothing. It ordered Tesla to stop enforcing an “overly broad” uniform policy that effectively stops production workers at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory from wearing black shirts with the United Auto Workers union’s logo. The board said by ruling against Tesla, it reaffirmed a longstanding precedent that it is “presumptively unlawful” for employers to restrict union clothing without special circumstances that justify the ban.
freightwaves.com
Amazon likely to lose key union battle after NLRB recommendation
There’s a battle brewing in Amazon’s warehouses, and the massive marketplace is losing traction. A federal labor official with the National Labor Relations Board’s Arizona office on Thursday recommended that the agency uphold a historic union victory at an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) warehouse in Staten Island, New York.
Labor board tosses Amazon objection to union vote
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Thursday recommended that tech giant Amazon’s objections to votes by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) be blocked. “I conclude that the Employer’s objections be overruled in their entirety,” wrote the NLRB hearing officer, according to documents posted by ALU President Christian Smalls.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
McDonald's US boss slams California's 'ill-considered' plan to make big fast-food chains pay workers up to $22 an hour - as Gov. Newsom considers whether to sign the controversial bill
The head of McDonald's US operations has publicly slammed a proposed California law that could force large fast food chains to pay workers up to $22 an hour, saying the plan 'should raise alarm bells across the country.'. McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger spoke out in an open letter on...
UPS Worker Shares Surprising Hourly Pay: 'Y'all Really Clueless'
"My husband is a UPS driver, I can vouch for this. He made me a housewife," one user commented.
thecentersquare.com
Union deletes document after report shows taxpayer-funded collusion with Biden administration
(The Center Square) – A national labor union representing over 100,000 federal employees pulled a document off its website after a report showed the Biden administration was using taxpayer dollars to help public unions grow their members, and as a result, their budgets. The Center Square reported the story,...
Young Americans Who Were Burned By The Great Recession And Pandemic Are Turning To Labor Unions Now More Than Ever
For Tyler Keeling, a Starbucks worker in California, his interest in forming a union began after he saw a TikTok video about the union effort at the coffee chain’s location in Buffalo. “I was like, wait, hold on, what is going on?” the 26-year-old said. “And then I started...
NPR
Dollar store workers in the South have a labor movement. Just don't call it a union
Dollar stores are growing fast. They made up roughly half of new store openings last year. But Dollar General workers in Louisiana say the stores can be dangerous places to work with little pay. And now they're trying to change that. But as Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports, they're looking to organize while avoiding a tricky word in the South - union.
abovethelaw.com
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
ValueWalk
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Each U.S. State In 2022
The U.S. is home to over a quarter of the world’s billionaires, representing about 720 of the roughly 2,700 that exist globally. While the country has more billionaires than any other, the U.S. share of global billionaires has actually been shrinking in recent decades. In 2010, about 40% of the world’s billionaire population lived in America—and today, that number is closer to 27%.
The U.S. Supreme Court failed to uphold American ideals of liberty and equality in abortion ruling
Nearly two months have passed since the Supreme Court of the United States returned its judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the now infamous decision that reversed half a century of established law on a woman’s right to abortion. The majority opinion in Dobbs is rife with contradictions and questionable legal reasoning. The material harm that many women will suffer as a consequence is undeniable. But from a constitutional perspective, the theory the court used to arrive at its judgment poses the gravest danger. Originalism vs living constitutionalism Constitutional scholars have long been charting the Supreme Court’s transition away...
Spiralling energy bills ‘could force almighty strike not seen since 1920s’
SPIRALLING energy bills for millions could force an almighty general strike not seen since the 1920s, trade union chief warns. As tens of thousands more joined walkouts at BT and Openreach yesterday, Communication Workers Union chief, Dave Ward, said the British people are more sympathetic than ever as they struggle to make ends meet.
Amazon loses NLRB bid to reject warehouse workers' historic union in NYC
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A federal labor board has rejected Amazon's effort to stop thousands of workers in New York City from unionizing at one of the retailer's largest warehouses in the United States. A hearing officer with the National Labor Relations Board rebuffed the attempt by Amazon to nullify...
The worst states for workers have something in common: They're all in the South
Labor Day is a federal holiday to mark the achievements of the American worker — but not all workers are treated equally across the states. In fact, workers in some U.S. states fare poorly when it comes to pay and access to sick leave and other protections, according to a new analysis from anti-poverty nonprofit Oxfam America.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
2022 is the most promising Labor Day for unions in several decades
This is an unusually promising Labor Day for American unions — maybe the most hopeful for many decades — for several reasons. First, the annual Gallup poll released last week showed a 71 percent public approval rate for unions – the highest level since 1965. The sky-high approval rate is even more remarkable given the organizational weakness of organized labor. Unions currently represent just 10.3 percent of the American workforce.
Opinion: From violent protests to holiday pay — the history of Labor Day
Labor day plans began during the era of 12 hour work days, 6 days a week. Workers needed a break — but we still find many workers at their jobs today on a holiday intended for them.
