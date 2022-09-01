ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Wedding Surprise for Ben Affleck and More

Jennifer Lopez is spilling wedding details in her latest OntheJLo newsletter!

The star opened up about the role their children played in the ceremony, her special surprise for Ben, and more. She shared some new wedding pics too. Check them out here.

The couple held a wedding celebration in Georgia on Aug. 20, but before they could get to the ceremony, they had to contend with some unfortunate weather and a stomach bug.

Lopez wrote, “It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday. Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend.”

Despite the hurdles, she shared, “The truth is, I never had one doubt. All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands...”

The singer was right. Saturday evening came and “the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard.”

That’s when her surprise for Ben came into play. It turns out the couple had talked about how Marc Cohn’s “True Companion” would be “the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago.”

She revealed, “Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come.”

But before Cohn performed “True Companion,” he sang “The Things We’ve Handed Down.” She explained, “It was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.”

J.Lo added, “We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”

Those children include Ben’s three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, along with Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer continued, “As the eldest of our children finished her walk, Marc began ‘True Companion,’ a song we first listened to together what seemed both like yesterday and forever ago — and life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full-circle.”

Sharing Ben’s reaction, she said he told her “that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together. And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken.”

She joked, “I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better.”

Lopez also shared a conversation the couple had the night before the wedding.

“Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age,” she said. “We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense.”

The star explained, “I had recently read something Rainer Marie Rilke wrote in ‘Letters to a Young Poet’ about love. He said one has to be ready for love. ‘For one human to love another is the most difficult task. It is the work for which all other work is merely preparation.’ Being able to love someone so that you want to be better for them and make them happy, because giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it, is true sublime adult love.”

