LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms, with some being strong-to-severe, are continuing to fire up across parts of Texoma this afternoon and evening, mainly in North Texas. Any severe storms that could evolve over the next several hours could produce brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and hail up to the size of quarters. The movement of these storms is to the south, meaning that Southwest Oklahoma will miss out on any rain this evening. Make sure to take precautions if you see any dark clouds producing lightning heading your way, especially if you are outside.

