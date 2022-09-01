Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma: There are still post 8pm sunsets out there
Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows who is still seeing post 8pm sunsets. At the end of September, OKC saw the sun set time drop into the 7pm hour. However, not every one has been seeing sun sets in the 7pm hour. Woodward saw its sunset drop into the 7pm hour...
KOCO
Oklahomans wrap up Labor Day weekend with fun at Arcadia Lake
EDMOND, Okla. — As Oklahomans near the end of summer, families are coming together to cool off at the lake to celebrate a much-needed day off for Labor Day. "It's Labor Day. We don't have to work, and we figured it's close to the house, too," Priscilla Piedra said. "So, we figured it'd be a great day to come out and go swimming. And it surely is."
News On 6
Early-Morning Storms Move Across Oklahoma
Showers and storms are moving across parts of Oklahoma on Sunday morning. According to Meteorologist Andrew Adams, these storms could produce lightning and some small hail as they continue moving south across the state. The National Weather Service (NWS) said in a special weather statement that a strong thunderstorm will...
KTUL
Okla. Department of Wildlife warns invasive species found in 20 Oklahoma lakes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning the public that at least 20 Oklahoma lakes have been infested with zebra mussels, an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats, and pipes that stay...
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Storms continue to fire up across North Texas this evening, mostly clearing out overnight
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms, with some being strong-to-severe, are continuing to fire up across parts of Texoma this afternoon and evening, mainly in North Texas. Any severe storms that could evolve over the next several hours could produce brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and hail up to the size of quarters. The movement of these storms is to the south, meaning that Southwest Oklahoma will miss out on any rain this evening. Make sure to take precautions if you see any dark clouds producing lightning heading your way, especially if you are outside.
Oklahoma hoping to bring new psychiatric hospital to Tulsa-area
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma may spend some of its COVID-relief money to bring a new psychiatric hospital to downtown Tulsa. Right now, the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa rents out a space near 21st and Harvard, but they’re outgrowing this spot and they often reach capacity. Executive...
KOCO
OHP emphasize education as Oklahomans head to lake for weekend
NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol emphasized education as many Oklahomans head to the lake for the weekend. The holiday weekend is always a big traffic day for the OHP on Oklahoma’s lakes. KOCO 5 spoke with OHP at Lake Thunderbird about how lake safety is going on the Labor Day weekend.
KFOR
Showers and Storms Return This Evening
We’ll see another sunny, breezy and hot forecast today. Afternoon highs will make it into the 90’s with breezy winds gusting from 10-20 mph. A chance of storms will kick off this afternoon around 4pm across Northern Oklahoma. Storms will push south towards the I-40 corridor around sunset.
townandtourist.com
20 Treehouse Rentals in Oklahoma (Spacious & Full of Amenities)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Whether you’re looking for an escape to nature or a place to stay in the state, Oklahoma has plenty of options for treehouse rentals. All these treehouse properties offer a variety of amenities and accommodations to fit everyone’s needs.
Oklahoma woman works to prevent suicide in the Sooner State
According to the CDC, Oklahoma ranks sixth in the nation for suicide deaths.
Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster
The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
Oklahoma Labor Day travel returning near pre-pandemic levels, gas prices continue to fall
Over the Labor Day weekend, Americans will be spending nearly $2 billion less on gasoline than they did in June according to GasBuddy. AAA Oklahoma expects the Labor Day holiday weekend travel volume to return to near pre-pandemic levels.
blackchronicle.com
Choctaw Nation brings tech, boon to southeast Oklahoma | State
A normal person driving on State Highway 43 would not know that taking a dirt road peppered with cow patties would lead to a state-of-the-art drone flight command center located on 22,000 acres that contains ground radar sites, weather sensors, spotter towers, and other technology that help fly unmanned aircraft safely.
Gas prices fall under $3 for the first time since winter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of gas stations switched out the "3" for a "2" on price signs to end the summer driving season on Monday, taking fuel below the $3 mark in North Texas for the first time since the winter.While most stations making the move were pricing a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99, data from GasBuddy showed gas going as low as $2.85 for Sam's Club members in Westworth Village on the west side of Fort Worth.Prices have now come down more than 40% since peaking at $4.84 in mid-June, according to data from AAA.In Lake Worth...
BYU, Utah fans got stuck together in Oklahoma on way to Florida; Utah football team was stranded heading home
BYU Cougars and Utah Utes fans got stranded in Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday on their way to Florida, while the Utah football team also got stranded in Florida
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 5-9: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Jarvix is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jarvix.net. Tuesday, September 6. Heartspace is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/itsheartspace. Wednesday, September 7.
Free hunting days coming to Oklahoma this weekend
Hunters across Oklahoma will be turning out for the state's Free Hunting Days, but game wardens warn that they will be on duty.
KOCO
Oklahomans see largest increase in nation for electric bills, new report shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — A government agency says Oklahomans saw one of the largest increases in the nation when it comes to electricity bills. The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that Oklahoma had one of the most affordable electricity in the nation last year. Now, Oklahomans are paying a whole lot more.
KOCO
Rallygoers stand in solidarity with workers looking to unionize in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — While many families had the day off from work, some workers in Oklahoma City spent their Labor Day rallying at the state Capitol. Workers, families and leaders stood in solidarity for a better workplace. "Today is a day of empowerment for all workers," said Collin Pollitt,...
TxDOT allows Oklahoma family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in place
At just 22 years old, Oklahoma native Ally Goad died in a crash in Texas. It was her family's hope to keep a roadside memorial to her in place.
