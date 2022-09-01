ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Oklahoma: There are still post 8pm sunsets out there

Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows who is still seeing post 8pm sunsets. At the end of September, OKC saw the sun set time drop into the 7pm hour. However, not every one has been seeing sun sets in the 7pm hour. Woodward saw its sunset drop into the 7pm hour...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans wrap up Labor Day weekend with fun at Arcadia Lake

EDMOND, Okla. — As Oklahomans near the end of summer, families are coming together to cool off at the lake to celebrate a much-needed day off for Labor Day. "It's Labor Day. We don't have to work, and we figured it's close to the house, too," Priscilla Piedra said. "So, we figured it'd be a great day to come out and go swimming. And it surely is."
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Early-Morning Storms Move Across Oklahoma

Showers and storms are moving across parts of Oklahoma on Sunday morning. According to Meteorologist Andrew Adams, these storms could produce lightning and some small hail as they continue moving south across the state. The National Weather Service (NWS) said in a special weather statement that a strong thunderstorm will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Storms continue to fire up across North Texas this evening, mostly clearing out overnight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms, with some being strong-to-severe, are continuing to fire up across parts of Texoma this afternoon and evening, mainly in North Texas. Any severe storms that could evolve over the next several hours could produce brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and hail up to the size of quarters. The movement of these storms is to the south, meaning that Southwest Oklahoma will miss out on any rain this evening. Make sure to take precautions if you see any dark clouds producing lightning heading your way, especially if you are outside.
ENVIRONMENT
KOCO

OHP emphasize education as Oklahomans head to lake for weekend

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol emphasized education as many Oklahomans head to the lake for the weekend. The holiday weekend is always a big traffic day for the OHP on Oklahoma’s lakes. KOCO 5 spoke with OHP at Lake Thunderbird about how lake safety is going on the Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Showers and Storms Return This Evening

We’ll see another sunny, breezy and hot forecast today. Afternoon highs will make it into the 90’s with breezy winds gusting from 10-20 mph. A chance of storms will kick off this afternoon around 4pm across Northern Oklahoma. Storms will push south towards the I-40 corridor around sunset.
townandtourist.com

20 Treehouse Rentals in Oklahoma (Spacious & Full of Amenities)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Whether you’re looking for an escape to nature or a place to stay in the state, Oklahoma has plenty of options for treehouse rentals. All these treehouse properties offer a variety of amenities and accommodations to fit everyone’s needs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster

The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Choctaw Nation brings tech, boon to southeast Oklahoma | State

A normal person driving on State Highway 43 would not know that taking a dirt road peppered with cow patties would lead to a state-of-the-art drone flight command center located on 22,000 acres that contains ground radar sites, weather sensors, spotter towers, and other technology that help fly unmanned aircraft safely.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
CBS DFW

Gas prices fall under $3 for the first time since winter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of gas stations switched out the "3" for a "2" on price signs to end the summer driving season on Monday, taking fuel below the $3 mark in North Texas for the first time since the winter.While most stations making the move were pricing a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99, data from GasBuddy showed gas going as low as $2.85 for Sam's Club members in Westworth Village on the west side of Fort Worth.Prices have now come down more than 40% since peaking at $4.84 in mid-June, according to data from AAA.In Lake Worth...
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, TX
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 5-9: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Jarvix is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jarvix.net. Tuesday, September 6. Heartspace is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/itsheartspace. Wednesday, September 7.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

