Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigating eight homicides, dozens of shootings over Labor Day weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is investigating eight homicides and dozens of shootings that have already rocked the Windy City over the Labor Day weekend, according to preliminary reports by law enforcement. Six of the homicides involved firearms, while one was a stabbing and one victim was fatally struck...
HipHopDX.com
FBG Duck Affiliate CBE KG Reportedly Shot & Killed In Chicago
Chicago, IL – FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, roughly two years after Duck was gunned down in the Gold Coast district. Rumors they were blood related are rampant online. In a tweet included in the post shows emergency...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
11 people shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago including one in the Loop and a West Woodlawn shooting that left a man instantly dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and arm. A man, 29, was inside a home at the 6600 block of South […]
Chicago Journal
Another Chicago Police officer dead of suicide
CHICAGO - Another Chicago police officer died Thursday with officials reporting they believe he took his own life. Jason Arends, 51, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as the Chicago Police Officer who investigators believe died by suicide on Thursday afternoon. Police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the death on Twitter.
Family Searching for Pregnant Woman Missing From Chicago's South Side
Family and friends are desperately searching for a pregnant woman reported missing from Chicago's South Side in recent days. According to authorities, 24-year-old Marquisha Ousley was reported missing Friday night from the Gresham neighborhood. She was last seen at her home in the 8800 block of South Bishop Street. Family...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the back in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Monday in Roseland. At about 3:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Calumet when a black Jeep approached and someone unknown fired shots at him. The man was shot in the lower back,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot in the eye in South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the eye early Monday in South Shore. At about 12:44 a.m., a 40-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Paxton when he was shot in the left eye, Chicago police said,. He was taken to U...
Off-duty Chicago police officer dies of apparent suicide
In July, three Chicago police officers died by suicide.
cwbchicago.com
Loop shooting leaves man dead on his 40th birthday; second victim injured
A gunman left one man dead and another injured in the Loop early Sunday. Chicago police said the victims were walking in the 200 block of South Wabash when they got involved in an argument with the gunman, who took out a gun and shot them around 12:05 a.m. A...
fox32chicago.com
Man beaten by group of 6 people, then shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was beaten and shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 3:47 p.m., police say the victim was near the street in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when a group of six unknown men approached him and began to beat him. One...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Indiana man fatally stabbed his uncle, injured his dad: sheriff
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. - A 42-year-old man has been charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, last week in northwest Indiana. Kyle K. Early, of Michiana Shores, has been charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff's...
Woman robbed in broad daylight in Lakeview | Video
The woman could be heard screaming for help in video of the incident, as the suspects emerged from a dark-colored car.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night. Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires shots at two people arguing in Loop parking garage: police
CHICAGO - A suspect fired shots at a man and woman who were in an argument in a parking garage in the Loop Sunday night. At about 11:31 p.m., a man and a woman were in a parking garage in the first block of South Wacker and engaged in a verbal altercation, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago security guard fatally shoots man who attacked him with ax outside weed dispensary
CHICAGO - A security guard working at a local dispensary fatally shot a man who attacked him with an ax Monday morning on Chicago's Near West Side. The incident unfolded about an hour after Zen Leaf Dispensary, located in the 200 block of South Halsted Street in the city’s Greektown neighborhood, opened for the day.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot, another wounded while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood Monday night. Around 7:41 p.m., police say the two victims were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when shots were fired. One of the male victims, a 31-year-old, was struck...
cwbchicago.com
Another man shot in Wrigleyville; second shooting on Clark Street this weekend
For the second time this weekend, Chicago police are investigating a shooting on the Clark Street nightlife strip in Wrigleyville. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man arrived at Ascension Resurrection Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg that he said he received about 30 minutes earlier in the 3500 block of North Clark, according to CPD. Police said the man was uncooperative with officers who met with him at the hospital.
Comments / 10