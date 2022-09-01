ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Free music concert registers voters in El Paso County

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2deWqV_0heiWPz500

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A non-profit music group, Austin Texas Musicians will be in town Sep. 10 to host “Músicos Unidos Para Votar”, which is a free music concert with the purpose of registering voters in the El Paso County.

The event will be on Sep. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be located at Lowbrow Palace on 1006 Texas Ave. According to the non-profit, they have been working with the Lowbrow Palace, City Elections Officials, and local State Representatives for the event. The cost of entry will be to provide proof of voter registration or to register onsite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKt8a_0heiWPz500

“As you are aware, voter registration in the border regions are currently the lowest in the state of Texas, and we feel that because of this very reason we are poised to make a real impact on November elections.”

Veronique Medrano, Tejano Artist

For more information, you can click here: Músicos Unidos Para Votar: El Paso Tickets, Sat, Sep 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Kelly Clarkson Interviews El Paso Artist At Uvalde TX Mural Site

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted at the Downtown District of Uvalde interviewing Texas artists, including El Paso's own Tino Ortega, about the portrait mural project. Created by Abel Ortiz, a professor at Southwest Texas Jr. College and Uvalde-based artist, and Monica Maldonado, director and founder of...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Bikes to share road in Las Cruces during safety event on Sept. 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Velo Cruces, a non-profit that advocates for bicycling, is organizing a “Share the Road Visibility Ride.”. The event will be held starting at 7:15 a.m. at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla. The ride will last about a half hour. The...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso County, TX
Government
El Paso County, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
TexasHighways

Organized by El Paso Students, Texas’ First Bordalo II Mural Made of Recycled Trash Pops with Hope

Instead of waiting for politicians to take action, members of a high school art club in El Paso decided it was up to them to act. Led by their teacher Candace Printz, the art club students at El Dorado High School channeled their frustration about today’s lack of effective climate policy into creating a nonprofit that, with the help of Portuguese artist Bordalo II, recently erected a 64-foot mountain lion mural in downtown El Paso. Made from 100% recycled trash collected by the community, the mural is a striking emblem colorfully decorated on the west wall of the One San Jacinto Plaza building along the city’s historic streetcar route.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Free Music#Music Concert#Voter Registration#Music Group#Austin Texas Musicians#The Lowbrow Palace#City Elections Officials#Sat#The Apple App Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso. Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

St. Anthony’s Seminary holds in-person bazaar after 2 year hiatus

EL PASO, Texas- One of the largest and most well-known bazaars in El Paso returns! St. Anthony's Bazaar, is back in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. For the past two years St. Anthony's Seminary held drive thru events on Labor Day weekend. The 59th annual bazaar, or kermes, raises money The post St. Anthony’s Seminary holds in-person bazaar after 2 year hiatus appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
KVIA ABC-7

Town of Anthony, Texas mayor arrested for assault

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Romero Cedillo as a victim in its headline. UPDATE: The mayor of the Town of Anthony, Texas, Benjamin Cedillo Romero, who was arrested on Sunday for alleged assault against a family member, was arrested last summer for a similar charge, according to the El Paso The post Town of Anthony, Texas mayor arrested for assault appeared first on KVIA.
ANTHONY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Sun Metro Fares Will Increase For Certain El Pasoans

Some area Sun Metro riders are going to see an increase in the fares they pay. El Paso's public transportation service, Sun Metro, recently announced higher fares for some of their passengers beginning in October. The new rate increase will involve those passengers who get a discount due to a disability or senior citizen status.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton

EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Longstanding Black-owned business shuts doors, goodbye event planned

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is saying goodbye to one of its longstanding and historic Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Eastside Barbershop, at 106 North Piedras, closed its doors Sept. 1. “Miss Estine” Davis is retiring after celebrating 71 years of cutting hair and 63 years...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy