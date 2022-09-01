ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Austin laborers hold Union Solidarity rally

AUSTIN, Texas — A union solidarity rally took place on the steps of the Texas State Capitol Monday at noon. Organizers tell CBS Austin the event was held to fight for better working conditions for Central Texas laborers. “We're here celebrating and creating solidarity among new and established unions...
CBS Austin

Recent rainy weather means higher West Nile Virus risk

AUSTIN, Texas — Wet weather is helping the drought, but also encouraging mosquitoes to multiply. It only takes a teaspoon of water and a few days for mosquitoes to breed, and two samples in Austin have tested positive for West Nile Virus. One of those positives was very close to Balcones District Park in North Austin.
CBS Austin

APD investigating homicide at E. 6th and Brazos streets in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the entertainment district in downtown Austin on Sunday. APD said the investigation is happening near East 6th Street and Brazos Street. During a media briefing, APD officer Juan Asencio said at about 2:30 a.m. a police officer...
CBS Austin

'Rain or shine': UT fans tailgate for return of football season

AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin football fans braved the rain for the first football game of the season. The showers started hours before the game and left some people tailgating drenched. But despite the rain, the party went on. Rain or shine, Longhorn fans have been waiting...
CBS Austin

One dead after car crashes into creek in NW Austin

One person died after crashing into a creek in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a driver inside the submerged car near 6409 Spicewood Springs Rd. around 4:18 p.m. By the time first responders arrived, bystanders had pulled the driver out of the vehicle. Medics...
