Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Shively Police find family of lost small child

SHIVELY, Ky. — Shively Police have now found the family of a lost child. Authorities credit help from the community and media in reuniting the child with his family. Officers were called out to respond to a report of a child alone in the area of Crums Lane and Hartlage Court just after 4 p. m. Sunday.
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

WorldFest brings big crowds to Downtown Louisville on last day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop big crowds from coming to WorldFest. Event organizers predict this year's turnout could be record-breaking. WorldFest, Louisville's premier international festival, celebrated its 20th Anniversary downtown. The annual event at the Belvedere brings authentic food, goods, and entertainment to the city from all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Highlands store with interesting paint job turns heads before it even opens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drive down Barret Avenue has taken a turn. Nitty Gritty is still there, Big Bad Breakfast, too, but in between is an older building with a new interesting paint job. "People are slowing down to see what's going on," Louisvillian Joe Brackett said. "Umm, this...
Wave 3

Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Golden Alert issued for 83-year-old man suffering from dementia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a golden alert for a missing man with dementia. The man they are looking for is 83-year-old David Miller. LMPD said he was last seen in the 10000 block of Bardstown Bluff Road in the Thixton neighborhood on Monday around 12:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Many rescued adult beagles ready for ‘fur-ever’ homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society said many of the adult beagles taken in from a breeding facility in early August, are now ready for their “fur-ever” home. The beagles have spent the last few weeks in foster care, to get acclimated to life as a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

