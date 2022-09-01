Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
Family-formed autism organization in Louisville holding its largest fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FEAT of Louisville is holding its largest fundraiser of the year later this month. FEAT stands for Families for Effective Autism Treatment, and the "Night Among the Stars Gala" benefits helps to fund many of the organization's mission. The group was formed by families who started...
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
Fundraiser ‘Gallop for the Gift’ to help Kentucky families afford adoption
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets are on sale now for a fundraising event benefitting families paying for mounting adoption costs. "Gift of Adoption" will host Gallop for the Gift on Sept. 8 at Owl Creek Country Club in Anchorage. Ashlee and Erin Lytlesen are sharing their adoption journey at the auction event.
Shively Police find family of lost small child
SHIVELY, Ky. — Shively Police have now found the family of a lost child. Authorities credit help from the community and media in reuniting the child with his family. Officers were called out to respond to a report of a child alone in the area of Crums Lane and Hartlage Court just after 4 p. m. Sunday.
WorldFest brings big crowds to Downtown Louisville on last day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop big crowds from coming to WorldFest. Event organizers predict this year's turnout could be record-breaking. WorldFest, Louisville's premier international festival, celebrated its 20th Anniversary downtown. The annual event at the Belvedere brings authentic food, goods, and entertainment to the city from all...
Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
New Highlands store with interesting paint job turns heads before it even opens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drive down Barret Avenue has taken a turn. Nitty Gritty is still there, Big Bad Breakfast, too, but in between is an older building with a new interesting paint job. "People are slowing down to see what's going on," Louisvillian Joe Brackett said. "Umm, this...
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
'So come out and support him': Yard sales save Louisville family from houselessness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man's trash, is another man's treasure. And that's the case for one man who's refurbishing used items to help him get back on his feet. Throughout the week, Tyson Lewis hosts a yard sale alongside Eastern Parkway. Lewis started hosting yard sales a few months...
Golden Alert issued for 83-year-old man suffering from dementia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a golden alert for a missing man with dementia. The man they are looking for is 83-year-old David Miller. LMPD said he was last seen in the 10000 block of Bardstown Bluff Road in the Thixton neighborhood on Monday around 12:30 p.m.
"It's here already': Louisville pediatrician who lost son to the flu is urging people to get vaccinated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former pediatrician is sharing about the loss of his son in hopes of preventing others from losing their lives to the flu. Dr. Jeb Teichman has dedicated his life to vaccine advocacy following the death of his son Brent. "Brent was a healthy 29-year-old male....
EMA: Flooding washes away homes in southern Indiana; woman's body found downstream
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Torrential rains caused flooding in parts of Kentucky and Indiana on Saturday, and an area in southern Indiana got hit particularly hard. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency in Indiana, Brushy Fork Creek Road northeast of Madison was impacted by a devastating flash flood.
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
Man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood during early morning hours of Labor Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed early on Labor Day morning in the Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 3 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the rear alley of Magazine Street at 26th Street. That's a couple of blocks north of the Kroger on West Broadway.
Many rescued adult beagles ready for ‘fur-ever’ homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society said many of the adult beagles taken in from a breeding facility in early August, are now ready for their “fur-ever” home. The beagles have spent the last few weeks in foster care, to get acclimated to life as a...
