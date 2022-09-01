ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View Park-windsor Hills, CA

foxla.com

California heat wave: 7th straight Flex Alert will be in effect

LOS ANGELES - Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a seventh straight Flex Alert that will be in effect Tuesday night urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. And excessive heat warning has been extended until at least 8 p.m. Thursday for the mountains...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are the most unaffordable cities in California

LOS ANGELES - The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month - or about $61,334 per year. That's according to GOBankingRates, which used rental data from ApartmentList, cost-of-living data from Sperling’s Best and average expenditure data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nine of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘They kept screaming.’ One dies as boat sinks near harbor, California officials say

Sleeping on a sailboat off California’s Santa Catalina Island, Jody Mack awoke at about 4 a.m. to screams from a nearby boat. “They kept screaming the person’s name who perished and then they screamed (for) help,” Mack told the Los Angeles Times. “And that’s when we jumped up and got over to their boat as quick as possible in the dinghy.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Key News Network

Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in alley near View Park-Windsor Hills

LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
foxla.com

California heat wave: Flex Alert extended through Labor Day

LOS ANGELES - The California Independent System Operator extended a statewide Flex Alert through Labor Day in an effort to conserve energy and prevent blackouts as a scorching heat wave continues through Southern California. The ISO — which manages the state's power grid — originally issued the Flex Alert back...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Fire in Big Bear area prompts evacuation

BIG BEAR, Calif. - A brush fire in the Big Bear area has prompted evacuations in the area. The San Bernardino National Forest and the San Bernardino County Fire responded to the "Radford Fire" Monday evening. The fire has extended to about 50 acres with 0% containment around 5:15 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Fiery Traffic Collision

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person lost their life in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Fire Department and City of Industry Sheriff’s Sation received a call around 5:40 p.m. of a traffic collision with a person trapped on North Mangate and East Temple avenues.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain

Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
BURBANK, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA

