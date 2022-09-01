Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Death of Chester BenningtonSam H ArnoldLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
California heat wave: 7th straight Flex Alert will be in effect
LOS ANGELES - Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a seventh straight Flex Alert that will be in effect Tuesday night urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. And excessive heat warning has been extended until at least 8 p.m. Thursday for the mountains...
foxla.com
Searing heat continues in Southern California
Triple-digit temperatures continue to scorch Southern California Sunday. A Flex Alert has been extended through Labor Day to preserve the power grid.
foxla.com
These are the most unaffordable cities in California
LOS ANGELES - The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month - or about $61,334 per year. That's according to GOBankingRates, which used rental data from ApartmentList, cost-of-living data from Sperling’s Best and average expenditure data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nine of...
KTLA.com
5 California coffee shops among the Top 10 in the U.S., according to Yelp reviewers
The Pacific Northwest might hog the spotlight when it comes to popular coffee brands, but picky sippers in California will be pleased to know that some of the top-rated coffee shops in the nation are right here in the Golden State. The analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘They kept screaming.’ One dies as boat sinks near harbor, California officials say
Sleeping on a sailboat off California’s Santa Catalina Island, Jody Mack awoke at about 4 a.m. to screams from a nearby boat. “They kept screaming the person’s name who perished and then they screamed (for) help,” Mack told the Los Angeles Times. “And that’s when we jumped up and got over to their boat as quick as possible in the dinghy.”
Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in alley near View Park-Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
California heat wave: Flex Alert extended through Labor Day
LOS ANGELES - The California Independent System Operator extended a statewide Flex Alert through Labor Day in an effort to conserve energy and prevent blackouts as a scorching heat wave continues through Southern California. The ISO — which manages the state's power grid — originally issued the Flex Alert back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Nurse reportedly had 'lapse of consciousness' before wreck that killed 6
LOS ANGELES - We're learning more about the mental state of the Houston nurse accused of speeding through a busy intersection of Windsor Hills, killing six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn baby. Nicole Linton's bail review hearing was set for Wednesday after being postponed at...
foxla.com
Radford Fire: Wildfire continues to grow in Big Bear area
Firefighters are working around the clock in hopes of containing a fire in the Big Bear area. The fire has stretched to about 200 acres.
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Pregnant mom Asherey Ryan, infant son, boyfriend laid to rest
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn child who were killed in the devastating Windsor Hills crash earlier this month were laid to rest Tuesday. The Celebration of Life for Asherey Ryan, Alonzo Quintero, and Armani Lester was held at Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'True Crime: On the Run' gives an inside look at Southern California's high-speed police chases
Southern California is known for high-speed police chases. But why are we so fascinated by a criminal act that can potentially end in a violent crash? "True Crime: On the Run" is an in-depth look at our obsession with police chases and what's going through the minds of everyone involved.
foxla.com
Fire in Big Bear area prompts evacuation
BIG BEAR, Calif. - A brush fire in the Big Bear area has prompted evacuations in the area. The San Bernardino National Forest and the San Bernardino County Fire responded to the "Radford Fire" Monday evening. The fire has extended to about 50 acres with 0% containment around 5:15 p.m.
Driver may have suffered 'lapse of consciousness' before Windsor Hills crash that killed 6: Report
A driver may have experienced an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments before a crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen in South LA
21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos at a party in South LA.
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Fiery Traffic Collision
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person lost their life in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Fire Department and City of Industry Sheriff’s Sation received a call around 5:40 p.m. of a traffic collision with a person trapped on North Mangate and East Temple avenues.
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
A federal judge has thrown out an indictment charging a boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 scuba divers three years ago off the California coast.
San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain
Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Comments / 2