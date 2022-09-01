Read full article on original website
Graduating classes from D.F. Douglass High School reunited in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Alumni of D.F. Douglass High School reunited Labor Day weekend. The classes from 1958 to 1998 gathered in Montezuma to celebrate history and success stories. The event has special appearances from Congressman Sanford Bishop, Commissioner Carl Oliver, members from the 1981 State Football team and more.
Georgia among top 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M
(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
Georgia doctor helping veterans with PTSD by giving them mouth guards
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia dentist is helping veterans fight PTSD symptoms with a mouth guard. Dr. Donald Moeller is a veteran himself. He experienced symptoms of PTSD like teeth clenching, headaches and insomnia. So he created a mouth guard that relieves those symptoms. “It’s quite thick so while...
School of the week: Mattie Wells Elementary School
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Students at Mattie Wells Elementary School are hitting the books better than ever with help from a statewide reading program and one-on one assistance from teachers. Growing Readers is a Kindergarten through third grade literacy professional learning grant that's sprouting into action right in Jones...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
No news is good news on Georgia waterways
It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
'More than a basketball player': Macon co-workers celebrate former WNBA player and new Twiggs County basketball coach
MACON, Ga. — Twiggs County has a new head coach for the girl's basketball team and her name might sound familiar. It’s local celebrity and former WNBA player, Linda Burgess. Before she moves into the new job, her Bibb County co-workers and loved ones wanted to throw her...
After Labor Day, the big-money sprint to Election Day begins
There’s so much political spending in Georgia this campaign season, some groups are literally giving money away.
Runners gear up for the 45th annual Macon Labor Day Road Race
MACON, Ga. — Monday marks the 45th year of the annual Macon Labor Day Road Race!. From experienced runners to the newbies, many people took to the streets for fun and fitness. Runners hit Forsyth road and Vineville early, racing toward Carolyn Crayton Park for the finish line. "Well...
Washington County parents address concerns of transparency after autistic child left on bus
We contacted the Washington County Board of Education to give them a chance to address the allegations and the concerns about transparency. They did not respond.
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Georgia EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
Georgia's SNAP, formerly known as the food stamp program, is administered and operated by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to eligible...
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
Governor Brian Kemp issues state of emergency for two north Georgia counties after heavy rain
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. In response, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. The full executive order can be viewed below. The...
Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses
Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
Armyworms are marching across Georgia turfgrass
ATHENS — Over the past couple of weeks, I have received numerous calls from curious homeowners and frustrated farmers regarding the dreaded fall armyworm. Damage to established turf is most often aesthetic. However, newly planted sod or sprigs can be severely damaged or even killed by fall armyworm feeding.
Peach County High School starting new health aid course for students
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County High School's new Certified Nurse Aide program is offering students an opportunity to learn new health skills before graduation. Seniors who are taking the course, like Keniya Williams, say learning new health skills helped build a new confidence in career goal-setting. "We've learned...
