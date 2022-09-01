Britney Spears lashed out Monday at her son, Jayden Federline, who recently criticized her in an interview and said he will see her again when she is “better mentally.” In an Instagram recording, the singer accused Jayden, 15, and his brother Preston, 16, of abandoning her—saying they always ended their visits early and spent the time together sleeping or playing piano. “It saddens me not one of you has valued me as a person,” said Spears, who has been locked in a very public battle with her parents, sister, ex-husband and other family members since she convinced a court to end a conservatorship that stripped her of her rights. “I don’t believe in god anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me,” she added. “I’m an atheist, y’all.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO