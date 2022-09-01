ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show

Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
Britney Spears Bares Bitter Agony in Message for Son Jayden

Britney Spears lashed out Monday at her son, Jayden Federline, who recently criticized her in an interview and said he will see her again when she is “better mentally.” In an Instagram recording, the singer accused Jayden, 15, and his brother Preston, 16, of abandoning her—saying they always ended their visits early and spent the time together sleeping or playing piano. “It saddens me not one of you has valued me as a person,” said Spears, who has been locked in a very public battle with her parents, sister, ex-husband and other family members since she convinced a court to end a conservatorship that stripped her of her rights. “I don’t believe in god anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me,” she added. “I’m an atheist, y’all.”
