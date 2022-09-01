ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSjEt_0heiU3pA00

Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it.

The man behind the Walt Disney (DIS) company knew what he liked, what he wanted, and that vision extended to Disneyland when it opened in 1955. Disney's founder did not believe that certain things had a place in his company's theme park.

That included gum, ice cream, and cotton candy -- not because he didn't think those were family-friendly, but because their stickiness made keeping Disneyland clean a challenge. He was right, of course, but ice cream and cotton candy did eventually become Disney theme park staples. But there was one area the original head of the Mouse House drew a line in the sand that outlived him for decades.

“No liquor, no beer, nothing. Because that brings in a rowdy element. That brings people that we don't want and I feel they don't need it,” he said in a famous Saturday Evening Post interview.

That no alcohol philosophy carried over into the company's second theme park. Magic Kingdom, now part of the Disney World family of parks in Florida did not serve alcohol at all for many years, and now only offers it on a limited basis.

Part of that ban, however, is about to change.

Magic Kingdom Welcomes More Alcohol

Disney has kept Magic Kingdom largely, but not completely dry. You can't buy alcohol of any type while walking around the park. You can, however, buy some alcoholic beverages in certain sit-down restaurants in the theme park.

"At the Magic Kingdom, you can only buy alcohol at select table service restaurants, and the only alcohol available at those locations is beer, wine, and hard cider – there are no spirits available. You may find a cocktail-like variation on the 'only beer/wine/cider' rule (sangria, for example), but you won’t find drinks containing vodka, rum, whiskey, tequila, or the like," TouringPlans.com explained.

There's bit of hypocrisy to this policy as Epcot, the second theme park to open at Disney World built much of its World Showcase around the idea of sampling drinks from different countries. And, while "Drink the World" is no an official Disney concept, alcohol is very much a part of the Epcot experience.

You can also get drinks of all types while walking around the park at both Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom. That still won't be possible at Magic Kingdom -- alcohol will remain limited to sit-down restaurants, but a new report from WDW News Today makes it clear that hard liquor is finally coming to the Magic Kingdom.

Bottoms Up Disney World

Magic Kingdom has always been a bit of a throwback that trades on nostalgia more than it does cutting-edge innovation. Many of its signature attractions including the "Haunted Mansion," "Pirates of the Caribbean," and even its roller coasters, "Space Mountain," and "Big Thunder Mountain Railroad" are relics. They're fun, but they don't equal the newer rides being offered at the company's other parks.

In addition, Magic Kingdom still plays to kids and families more than the other three parks in Florida do. Meet-and-greets, parades, and shows are a big part of the experience there and it's easy to see why restrictions on alcohol remain.

But, the idea of serving a limited menu of drinks even in sit-down restaurants seems like the company actively curtailing its own profits. Because of that, Disney plans to add “'elevated' beverage options joining cocktail menus at some Magic Kingdom table service restaurants starting September 13," the website reported.

This will include Liberty Tree Tavern, Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen, and Diamond Horseshoe all having their own signature drinks, as well as presumably a full bar. Disney has not commented on whether it plans to offer a full bar and/or a selection of specialty drinks at other Magic Kingdom sit-down restaurants.

Comments / 152

latrevo to ouzo
3d ago

Not Walt Disney anymore. Change the name of the the park. Insult to a legend having his name associated with this once fun place for children. Apologies to you Mr Disney.

Reply(13)
88
Roger
4d ago

Walt Disney was smart enough to leave the Demwitocrapic Party after the 1940 presidential election and never looked back. There's no doubt that Walt would be disgusted with the current Disney leadership and would back Governor DeSantis in stopping educators from teaching kindergarteners about sexual identity and transgenderism.

Reply(1)
81
Beatrice Miele
4d ago

if walt Disney was here today he'd take a Match to the whole damn place ..what " they've " done to " Disneyland is a travesty

Reply(3)
83
Related
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park

Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Fatherly

Disney World Discount Actually Gives Families A Break, For A Change

Disney World isn’t known for being super affordable for visitors. A visit to the park adds up quickly and the company isn’t known for giving discounts or dropping prices. But, in a rare moment, Disney World has decided not to be super cheap and is offering a limited-time discount on merchandise. Here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Disney World#Disney Parks#The Mouse House#Evening Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
88K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy