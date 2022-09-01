ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Nurses at the University of Michigan voted to authorize their bargaining team to call a strike over alleged unfair labor practices.According to the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA), more than 4,000 nurses voted, with 96% voting yes. Members of the association's University of Michigan Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) voted over last week, and the votes were tabulated Friday.With the majority in favor, the association say the strike could at any time."The vote shows that thousands of nurses are united in standing up for their rights and demanding respect," said Renee Curtis, RN, president of MNA-UMPNC, said...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO