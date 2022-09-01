I work at this location and know this employee personally. All I will say is shes good at lying and she’s insane. We already knew before this lawsuit lol
yall literally just went for the good morning part instead of the fabricating paperwork and no proof of threatening others but keeping her as an employee. I want more info, but in its current state, they will be found liable if no other employees come forward to corroborate their claims. The fact yall think this doesn't happen is sadly laughable. Also, some in the comments lead me to believe they don't understand what discrimination actually is. She has a case, I hope to see all details soon.
No rule or law that reads anyone has to say Good morning. That part of her complaint is not going to hold any weight.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Comments / 22