TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overnight tonight there patchy fog is likely and it could be dense in some spots so use extra caution on your morning commute. This week will be dry and warm for early September with 90s returning to by Wednesday and overstaying their welcome. We are tracking a cold front late Friday that will cool us down in time for the weekend and we may even get some rain out of it on Saturday.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO