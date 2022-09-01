Read full article on original website
Gov. to choose 2 out of 5 names nominated for district judge in Douglas Co.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Five names have been sent to Governor Kelly to choose two to fill open district judge positions in Douglas Co. The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has sent the names of five nominees eligible to fill either of the two open district judge positions to Governor Laura Kelly. The Gov. now has 60 days to decide who should fill the positions.
Rogers touts $15 minimum wage achievement at Labor Day Parade
HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Rogers touted his $15 minimum wage achievement at the Hoisington Labor Day Parade on Monday. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Monday, Sept. 5 he attended the Hoisington Labor Day Parade. “Recognizing the advances Labor has made to protect workers and ensure...
Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
20+ Kansas, Missouri officers complete use of police force training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 20 law enforcement officers from Kansas and Missouri graduated from the Use Force Instructor Training Program and will teach others in their communities about the appropriate circumstances for the use of police force. The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says on Friday, Sept. 2,...
Gov. makes stop at Wichita’s first, largest, oldest urban farm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop at Wichita’s first, largest and oldest urban farm during her Prosperity on the Plains Tour. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her Prosperity on the Plains tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a visit to the Pearson Family Farms - the first, largest and oldest urban farm in the Wichita area - and Common Ground Mobile Market.
Gov. proclaims September as Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awareness Month
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed the month of September as Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awareness Month in light of the KU Cancer Center’s recent nationally renowned designation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she joined leaders from the University of Kansas Cancer Center to proclaim September...
140+ applications received to bring high-speed broadband to rural Kansans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 140 applications have been received for grants to fund projects that will bring high-speed broadband to rural Kansans. The Kansas Department of Commerce says Governor Laura Kelly’s goal of connecting all residents to high-speed broadband internet has gained the interest of individuals and communities throughout the Sunflower State. It said it has also garnered much attention from providers who want to make that last-mile connection.
Kansas continues to bust tax collection estimates in Aug. 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas continues to bust tax collection estimates in August 2022, with only one area not making the cut. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, Sept. 2, she announced the state’s August total tax receipts collected $652.5 million - about $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million or 3.7% higher than collections during the same period in 2021.
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media
MADISON, Kan. (WIBW) - One teenager and two adults were arrested after a threat to a Kansas school was posted to social media with a picture of a firearm. The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 4, officials were made aware of a threat against a local school that was posted on social media the day before. The post included a picture of a firearm.
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon following an incident at the Lake of the Ozarks. A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated 26-year-old Ashton Penrod was tubing behind a boat just before 4:30 p.m. when she was thrown from the tube.
Search continues for man who nearly struck LPD officer in stolen vehicle
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are searching for a man they believe is wanted out of Illinois after illegal drugs and guns were found in the stolen vehicle he used to lead officers in a chase on Sunday afternoon. As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, the Lawrence...
Gas prices continue to dip across the nation as summer nears its end
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices in Topeka and across the nation continue to drop as the end of summer approaches. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Monday was $3.46 per gallon in Kansas. That’s seven cents cheaper than the $3.53 of a...
Monday forecast: Another nice day for Labor Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plenty of sun is expected this afternoon with highs near seasonal, similar to yesterday. There will be a gradual warming trend through the week before a cold front Saturday brings a cool down to seasonal temperatures again. Taking Action:. Stay hydrated. If you have outdoor plans...
Labor Day forecast: Tracking big time nice weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overnight tonight there patchy fog is likely and it could be dense in some spots so use extra caution on your morning commute. This week will be dry and warm for early September with 90s returning to by Wednesday and overstaying their welcome. We are tracking a cold front late Friday that will cool us down in time for the weekend and we may even get some rain out of it on Saturday.
