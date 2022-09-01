ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What Is a Callable Bond? Definition & Types

By TheStreet Staff
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmo4a_0heiTf3C00
Callable bonds allow their issuers to take advantage of falling interest rates by redeeming their bonds early and issuing new ones with lower coupon payments.  John Macdonald via Unsplash; Canva

What Are Callable Bonds and How Do They Work?

Bonds are essentially loans from investors to companies or governments that must be paid back with interest. The issuer of a traditional bond must make a set number of coupon (interest) payments to the bondholder over the course of the bond’s term, then return the face value (principal) of the bond to the bondholder once the bond reaches maturity.

Callable (or “redeemable”) bonds differ from traditional bonds in that they allow their issuers to redeem them early by returning the face value of the bond to the bondholder before it reaches maturity and ceasing coupon payments at that time. In other words, callable bonds are just like regular bonds but more flexible in terms of maturity—at the discretion of their issuer.

Issuers of callable bonds are allowed to pay off their debt early (usually after a set date) and thus make fewer total coupon payments to the bondholder. This is beneficial to the issuer because, if interest rates fall, they can issue new, lower-interest bonds that will cost them less in the longer term and use the proceeds from the sale of these new bonds to pay off their outstanding, higher-interest callable bonds early. In this sense, issuers can refinance their debt when interest rates fall.

Why Do Investors Buy Callable Bonds? What Are the Risks?

So, if callable bonds primarily benefit their issuers, why do investors buy them? Why wouldn’t an investor choose a traditional bond that guarantees a specific return via a set number of coupon payments?

In order to incentivize investors, callable bonds offer higher coupon rates than comparable traditional bonds. These higher interest rates compensate investors for the possibility that their bonds could be redeemed (and coupon payments ceased) at any time.

This potential loss of future interest payments is known as “call risk.” Reinvestment risk, on the other hand, refers to the risk of being unable to secure as high an interest rate from another bond should a callable bond be redeemed by its issuer.

What Are the Different Types of Callable Bonds?

There are three main types of callable bonds, and each works slightly differently.

Optional Redemption

This is the simplest type of callable bond. An optional redemption bond allows its issuer to call the bond, repay the principal, and cease interest payments after a set period. For instance, a 10-year optional redemption bond might be callable beginning three years after it’s issued.

Sinking Fund Redemption

A sinking-fund redemption bond is a callable bond that must be redeemed in portions over a fixed schedule. In other words, its issuer returns a specific amount of the principal to the bondholder at certain intervals, lowering the total amount it must repay at maturity.

Extraordinary Redemption

Extraordinary redemption bonds are allowed to be called by their issuers only if certain events occur. Most commonly, these bonds can be redeemed early if the project they were issued to finance is damaged or cancelled.

How Do Callable Bond Prices Relate to Interest Rates?

On the secondary market, callable bond prices are highly sensitive to prevailing interest rates because if interest rates fall, the likelihood of a callable bond being redeemed early rises. This makes it less valuable to potential buyers, as interest payments may stop sooner than if interest rates had remained the same or risen. For this reason, callable bonds go down in price when interest rates fall.

What Types of Entities Issue Callable Bonds?

Most callable bonds are municipal, meaning they are issued by city, state, or county governments, often to finance public works projects. Corporations may also issue callable bonds, although this is less common.

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed.
MARKETS
TheStreet

What Is an Options Contract? Definition, Types & Examples

An options contract is a tradable security that grants its owner the right or “option” (but not the obligation) to buy or sell a predetermined amount of an underlying asset (usually 100 shares of stock) at a specific price (the contract’s “strike price”) on or before a certain date (the contract’s expiration date). Call options grant their owners the right to buy shares, while put options grant their owners the right to sell them.
MARKETS
NASDAQ

No Clear Answer, but Bitcoin Opportunity May be Afoot

Bitcoin endured its fair share of punishment and volatility through the first eight months of 2022, but some market observers believe the turbulence could give way to buying opportunities. Those opportunities may already be, and if that assessment proves accurate, exchange traded funds such as the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Callable Bond#Bond Market#Interest Rates#Future Interest#Sinking Fund#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
zycrypto.com

Ethereum to $3,000? Analyst Envisions 80% Surge For ETH In September

ETH remains the people’s favourite amidst this persistent bear market, mainly due to its recent feats in network activity and the upcoming Merge. Despite the significant blows Ethereum has suffered from the bears—causing it to drop below $1,600—an analyst maintains confidence in his $3k price forecast. The...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Crypto: Woman Receives $7.1 million While Waiting for $68 Refund

It is a regrettable error which is expensive. This is an error that raises eyebrows and questions the control mechanisms in the crypto industry as a whole. This risky error is likely to push the regulators to tighten their supervision of the main players in the young industry, which is still trying to earn its letters of nobility and to allay the fears of the general public. It is not certain that with this error the evangelists of the crypto space have an additional argument in their fight for a mass adoption of the industry.
MARKETS
u.today

Dogecoin Sees 4 Billion Coins Traded Within 24 Hours, Time for Another Price Move?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Actor Bill Murray Loses $185K in Crypto After Hack; Georgian Coinbase Users Benefit From Tech Bug

Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia have reportedly been exploiting a price bug to cash out holdings for 100 times the exchange rate. Georgia’s lari currency was priced at $290 rather than $2.90 on Wednesday (Aug. 31), CoinDesk wrote Friday (Sept. 2), which Coinbase said was a “third-party technical issue.” But because of the error, users holding $100 worth of the currency on Coinbase could withdraw it for $10,000.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bitcoinist.com

The Sandbox, NEAR Protocol And HUH Exchange: Essential Cryptocurrencies For Long-Term Investment

If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.
CURRENCIES
Interesting Engineering

Crypto company accidentally pays $10.5 million to a woman instead of $100 refund

Imagine receiving $10.5 million while expecting a $100 refund to be transferred to your bank account and no one, except you, recognizes it until seven months have passed. That's recently what happened in Melbourne, Australia when a cryptocurrency company bestowed a fortune to a woman, initially reported by 7NEWS. Back in May 2021, Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, transferred the amount to Thevamanogari Manivel. Upon receiving the money, Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory started spending it like greased lightning.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Enters “Extreme Fear” Zone as It Trades at $19,800

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
TheStreet

How Bitcoin Could Break to New Lows (and How It Can Avert It)

Bitcoin prices haven’t been excluded from the recent selloff. While the S&P 500 is working on its third straight weekly decline, bitcoin is trying to avert its third straight weekly drop. Cryptocurrencies proved to trade well in anticipation of high inflation, but it was likely the correlation with high-growth...
CURRENCIES
TheStreet

What Are Jobless Claims? Definition, Types & Importance

Jobless claims refer to the number of individuals that filed for unemployment benefits during a given week. Every Friday at 8:30 am Eastern, the Department of Labor releases its jobless claims statistic for the previous week. This report is eagerly awaited by economic analysts and investors, as jobless claims are...
BUSINESS
Hackernoon

Global Bitcoin Adoption; A Case of Game Theory

According to the lectures in class, the concept of game theory is extended and applicable to many real-life scenarios in the world of economics. In this article, let’s take a look at the game theory of Bitcoin. What is Game Theory?. In simple terms, if you are playing a...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
88K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy