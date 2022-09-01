Read full article on original website
Armani D
4d ago
But whose gonna film the shark when he’s dragging a human out to sea to sever his limbs?
Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murderLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Florida high school senior dies after boat hits channel marker
A Florida high school senior was killed after a boating crash on Sunday night, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.
Click10.com
Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
fox4now.com
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter told Fox affiliate WOFL he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the pale-faced slasher from a condo building.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key
No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
WSVN-TV
South Florida teacher drowns after saving son from rip current in El Salvador
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother and her son were overseas when he got caught in a rip current. She bravely saved him but it cost her — her life. Cutler Bay Middle School teacher Michelle Vargas passed away while trying to save her 10-year-old son, Micheal, at a beach in El Salvador on Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Man vandalizes federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trespasser at a federal courthouse caused a mess of disorder in the court. Fort Lauderdale Police said a man got inside the federal courthouse downtown on Monday and vandalized several rooms. Officers put the building on lockdown to search for the man, who they...
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
WSVN-TV
Tribute held for teen who died in boating crash over the weekend
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Catholic school community is having to endure an incredibly difficult day after a weekend boat crash claimed the life of a high school senior. Loved ones, friends and teachers honored Lucy Fernandez’s life and offered prayers for the nearly dozen others injured in that...
WSVN-TV
Viral Instagram cookie shop ‘The Blakery’ opens first store on South Beach
There’s no denying it, Deco’s got a sweet tooth. If it’s sugar or chocolate or candy we know about it — and want some! There’s a new spot on South Beach that specializes in food with all of our favorite ingredients. Your diet can start...
Click10.com
‘Kids still traumatized’: Father says son among 4 injured at boys’ football game in Broward
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies reported on Monday that four were injured when a shooting interrupted a boys’ little league football game on Sunday night at a Broward County Public School. Willie James Cheatom, Jr., said his 18-year-old son Willie James Cheatom III was...
Woman suffers "serious bite" after apparent shark attack on Maui's north shore
Hawaii officials said a woman suffered what appeared to be a shark bite Saturday in a bay on Maui's north shore, and they are warning people to stay out of nearby waters. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a "serious bite."
WPBF News 25
21-year-old driver dies after hitting pig on Palm Beach County road
JUPITER, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was driving east in Jupiter when a pig ran into the road, causing a deadly crash Sunday night. The 2001 Ford F250 hit the pig along Indiantown Road at about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees, according to deputies.
calleochonews.com
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
wlrn.org
$10 billlion MetroCenter plan aims to transform downtown Miami
This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out books at a new public library and explore Miami’s colorful history at an alluring new museum. Neighbors could gather at a new park, dine and shop nearby, or work out at an up-to-date wellness center.
Family demands answers in drowning of loved one at Miami Beach pool with lifeguards on duty
MIAMI – The family of a Miami Beach city employee who drowned at a public pool on August 16 is demanding answers about how their loved one died while lifeguards were on duty.A mourning mother – desperate for answers – is trying to understand the untimely and tragic death of her son, PJ Janvier. Attorney Douglas McCarron of The Haggard Law Firm said, "The incident happened on August 16th and the family still has no answers as to how it happened and why it happened." Friday morning the family, accompanied by their attorneys, asked those who may have been at...
daystech.org
West Palm Beach for kids, adults, escape rooms
Your pores and skin is on fireplace, sweat is operating down your again, and your deodorant is in a dropping battle. We have arrived at that five- or six-week interval the place even die-hard, heat-loving Floridians wonder if they will ever cease sweating, or that seatbelt might be used as a branding iron, or a mesh tank prime is work-appropriate.
Click10.com
BSO vehicle involved in North Lauderdale crash
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle. It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Avon lane and McNab Road in North Lauderdale. The front of the BSO vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact...
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
Coming soon to South Florida: Death by Pizza with Detroit-style pies, Stalk & Spade with meatless menu
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up is expected to begin slinging Detroit-style pies this October out of a new brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach, on the corner of Northeast Second Street and South Federal Highway. Early ...
