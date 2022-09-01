ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

floridabulldog.org

DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Karla Hernandez-Mats

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – By the time Charlie Crist officially named Miami-Dade Teachers Union President Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate for lieutenant governor, the opposition had already launched. Crist’s choice meant to send a signal that he’ll focus on education as a major policy issue in the race,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

As Florida’s Gubernatorial Election Approaches, Infowars’ Alex Jones Declares His Support for Ron DeSantis

Controversial broadcaster switches allegiance to DeSantis. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. As Florida's gubernatorial election in November approaches, the candidates will be looking to establish who is on their side. While Ron DeSantis' lead over Democrat Charlie Crist may seem assured, and his sizeable campaign war-chest may dwarf that of his competitor, a significant part of the election battle may come down to which public figures support which candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

DeSantis asks judge to throw out Warren lawsuit

MIAMI – Governor Ron DeSantis is asking a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren. Warren was removed last month over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases.The governor says Warren can't claim first amendment protection for his comments. A hearing is set for later this month to hear arguments in the lawsuit. The case comes as DeSantis seeks re-election in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, who has made abortion rights a cornerstone of his campaign. 
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Judge schedules Tuesday hearing in Parkland school shooter’s case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer scheduled a hearing for Tuesday afternoon in the case of the Parkland school shooter. Court records on Monday morning show the hearing on “all pending motions” is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Judicial Complex North Wing’s courtroom 7750 at 201 SE 6 St., in Fort Lauderdale.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4 shot at youth football game at high school in Lauderdale Lakes

Four people, including two minors, were shot during a youth football game late Sunday night at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene after receiving reports of shots fired at Boyd Anderson High School about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, WSVN-Ch. 7 reported. Two juveniles and two adult men were shot, reported WPLG-Ch. 10. All were were treated for ...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives

We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

