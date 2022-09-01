How to Watch: Baylor Season Opener vs. Albany

Baylor hosts the Albany Great Danes Saturday to open up the 2022 season.

The Baylor Bears will begin their run at back-to-back Big 12 titles Saturday, as coach Dave Aranda and the team will host the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium for a 6 p.m. C.T. kickoff time.

The Great Danes struggled to find any consistency on offense last season, especially in terms of the passing attack. With sophomore quarterback Jeff Undercuffler electing to transfer to Akron this offseason, Gattuso elected to name Old Dominion transfer Reese Poffenbarger his Week 1 stater.

Saturday will mark the first time Poffenbarger has played in a college game after redshirting for the Monarchs in 2021. His leading receiver, Roy Alexander, is also set to return following his three-touchdown freshman campaign.

The Great Danes' defense had far too many lows in 2021 on the way a last-place finish in the conference. Opponents averaged 26.1 points against them last fall. Albany is set to replace defensive back Tyler Carswell, who finished with a team-high two interceptions in coverage and four pass breakups. Both linebackers AJ Mistler and Danny Damico are set to return up the middle.

Game Information: Baylor Bears vs. Albany Great Danes

Date/Time: Saturday, September 3 at 6 p.m. CT

Where : McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

Spread: Baylor -42

Over Under: 43.5

Moneyline: N/A

TV/ Streaming: Big 12/ESPN+

