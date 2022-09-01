Bradenton city officials take a ride to show off new scooters. Here are 3 things to know

The City of Bradenton has officially launched its shared scooter program with Bird.

City officials, including Mayor Gene Brown, Council members Bill Sanders, Jayne Kocher and Marianne Barnebey, celebrated the event on Thursday morning by riding the scooters themselves down Barcarrota Boulevard.

When Bird brought in a number of scooters and stationed them throughout downtown for a soft launch in mid-August, people started noticing the scooters, sparking a lot of online conversation.

Bird now has successfully unveiled 200 scooters in downtown Bradenton, with plans to expand the fleet to include electric bikes as well.

For over two years, an effort has been underway to introduce electric scooters to Bradenton .

Local officials predict the introduction of e-scooters would reduce traffic congestion and result in fewer vehicles on the road because residents and visitors will now have an alternative method of transportation.

“The goal is to get more people in transportation that are not getting on our road system,” Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown told the Bradenton Herald at Thursday’s gathering. ”We can’t change a road system the way it is, but we can make little changes each time.”

Micromobility commuter transportation alternatives such as electric bikes and scooters have recently become popular in cities such as Tampa, Atlanta and Detroit. It may take off in Bradenton next.

Here are three things you should know about Bradenton’s shared scooter program:

1. Medical workers ride free

Health care employees have access to free rides for 30 minutes twice a day.

“So if you live on the Riverwalk and work at one of our health care facilities, Manatee Memorial, or a doctor’s office,” Brown said. “You can actually ride it in the morning to work, and ride it home at night for free.”

2. Riding zone for scooters

The scooters can be driven along the Riverwalk and as far north as 12th Street in Bradenton.

The city employs a geofence to control where the scooter can be used and aims to expand its use to Palmetto and other places within Bradenton next.

3. Smartphone not required

Riders can set up an account by emailing TextToRide@Bird.co, and then begin the process of unlocking a scooter to ride through text message.

Visit the company’s website to learn more about Bird, www.bird.co

The City of Bradenton has launched its electric scooter program with Bird after two years of planning. Robyn Murrell

Bradenton Police Department played a key role in bring Bird scooters to the area. Robyn Murrell