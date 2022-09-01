ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Swanky Karaoke Lounge Coming to the Gaslamp in Early 2023

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 4 days ago

The Gaslamp Quarter will soon welcome a stylish new karaoke joint called The Gaslamplighter . Soon to debut next door to Side Bar in a 1,600-square-foot space previously occupied by Ciro’s Pizzeria and Beerhouse, Side Bar’s proprietor Frankie Sciuto will be heading up the Gaslamp’s new late-night spot for entertainment.

Eater first shared art renderings by GTC Design , who most recently worked on trendy new destinations like Coco Cabana and Q&A Oyster Bar in Oceanside. Renderings show a luxe lounge of glitz and gold, with custom lighting and forest green booths.

Under the shimmering chandeliers, the bar will serve a mix of classic craft cocktails with modern twists complemented by gourmet bar bites.

Just past the bar, guests step into a celebratory gathering space brought together by a glittering stage that will host karaoke and surprise guest performances. The Gaslamplighter is a nod to the Frank Sinatra era of extravagance in a glamorous and lively setting.

While the cocktail and karaoke bar isn’t set to open until Early 2023 , you can catch a sneak peek at The Gaslamplighter at their Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnP07_0heiT11V00
Photo: Official Rendering


eastcountymagazine.org

TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS

September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend. The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!

For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

