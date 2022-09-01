Swanky Karaoke Lounge Coming to the Gaslamp in Early 2023

The Gaslamp Quarter will soon welcome a stylish new karaoke joint called The Gaslamplighter . Soon to debut next door to Side Bar in a 1,600-square-foot space previously occupied by Ciro’s Pizzeria and Beerhouse, Side Bar’s proprietor Frankie Sciuto will be heading up the Gaslamp’s new late-night spot for entertainment.

Eater first shared art renderings by GTC Design , who most recently worked on trendy new destinations like Coco Cabana and Q&A Oyster Bar in Oceanside. Renderings show a luxe lounge of glitz and gold, with custom lighting and forest green booths.

Under the shimmering chandeliers, the bar will serve a mix of classic craft cocktails with modern twists complemented by gourmet bar bites.

Just past the bar, guests step into a celebratory gathering space brought together by a glittering stage that will host karaoke and surprise guest performances. The Gaslamplighter is a nod to the Frank Sinatra era of extravagance in a glamorous and lively setting.

While the cocktail and karaoke bar isn’t set to open until Early 2023 , you can catch a sneak peek at The Gaslamplighter at their Instagram .

Photo: Official Rendering

