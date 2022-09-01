Abortion and its impact on the Kansas 3rd Congressional District race

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Republican 3rd District Congressional candidate Amanda Adkins says she hears about two things more than any others when she’s out talking to Kansans.

“The safety and security in this community is very important to people,” Adkins said Thursday in an interview with FOX4. “It’s the economy, and it really is safety and security. Those are the two things I hear most from people.”

How Adkins and Democratic Congresswoman Sharice Davids view abortion could also play a role in November though.

Davids said she’s been clear since the start that she’s supports abortion rights. She argued Adkins hasn’t been as clear on her stance.

“I definitely think that she has not been as clear lately as she was even prior to the Constitutional Amendment vote,” Davids told FOX4 Thursday. “She was very clearly in favor of the Constitutional Amendment that would have allowed for a total ban in our state.”

Kansans soundly defeated the amendment though , which kept an abortion a constitutional right.

“Everything in our country has changed with the Dobbs decision,” Adkins said Thursday when asked if she’s changed her stance on abortion since the results of the “Value Them Both” Amendment.

“This is now a state-level issue. I’ve been very straight forward with people that I’m a pro-life candidate. The decisions at this point are going to be made at the state and local level by people.”

Adkins said she does not support a federal ban on abortions.

FiveThirtyEight rates Kansas’ 3rd District race as a “toss up.” A poll by RMG Research showed Adkins with a 1% lead over Davids, but the poll was taken back in July.

