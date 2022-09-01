Read full article on original website
Teachers hired in Guilford County to focus on student learning loss
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County school has funded intervention teachers to focus on learning loss. The program started as an after-school tutoring program twice a week. With 400 students needing attention and transportation, things got tough. So this year, the principal built the focus groups into the school day. Five days a […]
What 5 Charlotte-area school district test scores say about pandemic learning loss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School boards, lawmakers, and health officials all made pandemic-related decisions that altered the course of millions of children’s education. One of the most dramatic indicators is school test scores. North Carolina released its performance scores for all districts last week, marking the first time those results were made public since the onset of the pandemic.
Mount Airy News
Surry County Schools ALL IN on 2022-23
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. On Aug. 15, students and families were welcomed back to our school campuses by staff who have been eagerly awaiting their arrival. Over the past month, teachers have been setting up their classrooms. Child Nutrition staff have been busy planning menus. The Transportation Department has been ensuring that our safe routes to school are ready with pick-up, drop-off, and adjustments for each school around the district. Our maintenance and custodial teams have been hard at work throughout the summer, and the schools are looking great. On behalf of the district, I would like to send appreciation to all who worked throughout the summer to make sure our schools were ready for students on day one.
Durham schools pass resolution urging parents to secure firearms at home
There is a new push to keep children safe from guns. The Durham Public Schools Board of Education passed a resolution urging parents to follow state law and secure their firearms at home. The goal is to keep guns from falling into the hands of their children. Last week, two...
UNCG students get real-world experience by helping a small town in Walnut Cove
WALNUT COVE, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is taking a unique approach to helping students get some real-world experience. It involves the town of Walnut Cove, an empty lot and a group of 18 interior architecture students. Students will work on the project from the beginning of the semester until […]
As rent increases in Durham and inflation soars, Duke grad students demand higher pay
“I couldn’t afford to eat,” one history Ph.D. student said. “I had to ask roommates for beans and rice.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
UNC Greensboro student welcomes student loan forgiveness proposal
GREENSBORO, N.C. – When the Biden administration announced plans to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for low-income borrowers, UNC Greensboro junior Brittany Jarrell breathed a sigh of relief. “If I didn’t take financial aid, I wouldn’t be able to go to college,” Jarrell said.
Student Loan Forgiveness RoboCall Warning
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yes, you’re eligible for the $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. President Biden put in place plans to forgive student loan debt either up to $10,000 or up to $20,000 for those making less than $125,000 a year. While the federal government is figuring all the...
WXII 12
Parents concerned about Davie County Schools' calming rooms
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents told WXII 12 News that they are concerned about the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district's transparency about them. WXII 12 News talked with officials with Davie County Schools about the calming rooms on Friday. Eight schools within the district...
Some North Carolinians might have to pay the state close to $1,000 for student loan forgiveness
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The White House’s student loan forgiveness plan may wipe a hefty sum of debt away for many North Carolinians, but it may come with an out-of-pocket cost. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Revenue confirmed that student loan forgiveness is considered taxable income in North Carolina. When President Joe Biden […]
Raleigh News & Observer
A ‘bucket of bones’ is great, but hungry NC college students are getting more
Get most college graduates together 20 years after turning the tassel and the talk will invariably turn to memories of a favorite professor, a lost love, that time they got drunk at a party and ended up with a lamp shape on their head. Oh, so I’m the only one,...
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
A North Carolina school baptized more than 100 kids without parental permission or attendance: 'Mama, can you bring me some dry clothes?'
The principal said the school did not mean to do the baptisms "in any kind of secret way," and parents said they were upset that they missed it.
Guilford County Schools names Dr. Whitney Oakley as new superintendent
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools named Dr. Whitney Oakley as the new superintendent of the school district. Dr. Oakley is the first superintendent from Guilford County. Oakley brings more than 20 years of educational experience to the role. She was sworn in by the honorable Henry Frye,...
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen North Carolina deputy blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
Targeted COVID-19 boosters available this week in North Carolina
According to the CDC, these boosters in September could prevent more than 100,000 hospitalizations compared to a rollout two months later.
Bridge in Winston-Salem set to permanently close as part of Northern Beltway project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The bridge on Oak Grove Church Road in Winston-Salem is set to permanently close in two weeks. The closure is part of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project, which is aimed at alleviating traffic and improving safety along U.S. 421/Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Many people living in the area take the […]
Investigation underway after 'several fights' end Hillside, Dudley game at half, Guilford County Schools says
Greensboro, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said Sunday an investigation is currently underway regarding altercations outside Dudley High's stadium during their game against Hillside. The county said in a statement to WRAL News that "several fights occurred among spectators" and the Greensboro Police Department advised canceling the game. The...
Former EMT teaching the skill to students at Graham High School
GRAHAM, N.C. — There's a severe shortage of EMT's in the triad and Graham High School is trying to get students interested in the field early. Madison Pierce is excited about teaching her first year of EMT classes at the school. "I love EMS. I love teaching and to...
wraltechwire.com
NC State provides seed dollars for 6 startup ideas through Chancellor’s Innovation Fund
RALEIGH – Innovation isn’t easy. Turning a research discovery into tangible technology takes time, resources and dedication. That’s why at NC State, we aim to ensure that some of our best ideas have as much support as possible. And thanks to the Chancellor’s Innovation Fund (CIF), six more projects this year will receive seed funding and support from the Office of Research Commercialization.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
