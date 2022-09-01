ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WCNC

What 5 Charlotte-area school district test scores say about pandemic learning loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School boards, lawmakers, and health officials all made pandemic-related decisions that altered the course of millions of children’s education. One of the most dramatic indicators is school test scores. North Carolina released its performance scores for all districts last week, marking the first time those results were made public since the onset of the pandemic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County Schools ALL IN on 2022-23

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. On Aug. 15, students and families were welcomed back to our school campuses by staff who have been eagerly awaiting their arrival. Over the past month, teachers have been setting up their classrooms. Child Nutrition staff have been busy planning menus. The Transportation Department has been ensuring that our safe routes to school are ready with pick-up, drop-off, and adjustments for each school around the district. Our maintenance and custodial teams have been hard at work throughout the summer, and the schools are looking great. On behalf of the district, I would like to send appreciation to all who worked throughout the summer to make sure our schools were ready for students on day one.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

UNC Greensboro student welcomes student loan forgiveness proposal

GREENSBORO, N.C. – When the Biden administration announced plans to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for low-income borrowers, UNC Greensboro junior Brittany Jarrell breathed a sigh of relief. “If I didn’t take financial aid, I wouldn’t be able to go to college,” Jarrell said.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Student Loan Forgiveness RoboCall Warning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yes, you’re eligible for the $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. President Biden put in place plans to forgive student loan debt either up to $10,000 or up to $20,000 for those making less than $125,000 a year. While the federal government is figuring all the...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Parents concerned about Davie County Schools' calming rooms

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents told WXII 12 News that they are concerned about the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district's transparency about them. WXII 12 News talked with officials with Davie County Schools about the calming rooms on Friday. Eight schools within the district...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Investigation underway after 'several fights' end Hillside, Dudley game at half, Guilford County Schools says

Greensboro, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said Sunday an investigation is currently underway regarding altercations outside Dudley High's stadium during their game against Hillside. The county said in a statement to WRAL News that "several fights occurred among spectators" and the Greensboro Police Department advised canceling the game. The...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

NC State provides seed dollars for 6 startup ideas through Chancellor’s Innovation Fund

RALEIGH – Innovation isn’t easy. Turning a research discovery into tangible technology takes time, resources and dedication. That’s why at NC State, we aim to ensure that some of our best ideas have as much support as possible. And thanks to the Chancellor’s Innovation Fund (CIF), six more projects this year will receive seed funding and support from the Office of Research Commercialization.
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
