Jackson, MS

Salvation Army to provide water to Jackson this weekend

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0jFE_0heiRzO400

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute water to Jackson neighbors this weekend.

So far, the organization has distributed more than 2,400 cases of water over the span of just two days with the partnership of local businesses.

Officials with the organization said Fastenal, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Community Coffee are among the businesses giving back to their communities. Company employees have worked side-by-side with Salvation Army staff and volunteers in distributing water to hundreds of families.

Mississippi capital’s water disaster developed over decades

The Salvation Army will distribute water again on Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:00 a.m. at their Jackson location at 570 E. Beasley Road. Water will be distributed while supplies last.

The Salvation Army will continue to hold water distribution at their Jackson location on Beasley Road on Friday and Saturday.

If you would like to make a donation to the organization, text JACKSONWATER to 51555 or visit helpsalvationarmy.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

