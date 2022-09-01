Read full article on original website
always wonderingalways wondering
4d ago
she deserves exactly what she put her children through if you don't want your children however they came here give them to people who want children or can't have children or don't have children at all how bout that😥
Ruby
4d ago
Andrea Yates drowned all 5 of her children one by one ... she got life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years. Let's see how this woman's case ends.
SWEET DAVIS
4d ago
She deserves to get what they Law give, But we have to forgive if we want God to forgive us. He hurt I believe that and upset with real bad. But he can't hate her and go to heaven. Read your Bible what it says about forgiven.
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail by a suspect. “We had a detainee attack one of our deputies,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Labat said the attack happened on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. According to...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead with stab wound at Suwanee home, police say
SUWANEE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say a man was found dead with a stab wound Monday morning at a home in a Suwanee. Officers were called before noon to Ridge Oak Drive where the body was discovered. According to investigators, the man was found dead in the front...
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County SWAT arrest armed man who held 11-year-old daughter hostage, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said no one was hurt when an armed man barricaded himself inside an Ellenwood home on Saturday night with his 11-year-old daughter inside. A SWAT team got the girl out and arrested the unidentified man. Police arrested the man and took him...
Gwinnett homicide investigators respond to Suwanee home
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a dead man’s body was found in front of a home on Ridge Oak...
Woman unloading groceries catches Peeping Tom at her Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police said they caught a Peeping Tom suspect in the act at a Clayton County apartment complex. Police arrested Marcus Squire on multiple charges Sept. 1 for an incident at the complex off Garden Lake Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of innocent man killed in highspeed police chase speaks out
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Jonathan Denham’s mom said he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Denham, 41, was killed when the car a suspect fleeing from Cobb County police was driving slammed head-on into his car in Fulton County. "My son was going home from...
fox5atlanta.com
Two drivers hurt after shooting and crash
DeKalb County police say two people were injured in a crash. Further investigation revealed one of the drivers has been shot.
Teen facing felony charges in shooting death of two teens in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of two teens in Gwinnett County back in July. Police said they arrested 16-year-old Le’Quan Dempsey out of Avondale Estates for the killing of 17-year-old John Pendrack and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mall of Georgia Macy's stabbing suspect had recent string of arrests, including family violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect shot by Gwinnett Police after allegedly stabbing a Mall of Georgia Macy's employee Friday in a robbery attempt had a recent string of arrests that included family violence charges and at least one previous robbery attempt of a car. Arrest warrants obtained by...
19-year-old charged in DeKalb fatal shooting during gun purchase, officials say
A teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in DeKalb County that happened during a gun purchase...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
fox5atlanta.com
Man hospitalized when traffic stop 'escalated' to officer-involved shooting, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a deputy shot a man trying to escape a traffic stop on Saturday night. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road. Officials said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was speeding. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies asking for help in search for missing Gilmer County man
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Gilmer County deputies are searching for a missing 38-year-old man last seen on Saturday. Officials with the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for 38-year-old Christopher Mays. According to investigators, Mays was last seen on Sept. 3 at around 6:30 p.m. walking in the...
7-year-old killed in hit and run accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a 7-year-old. Police said they got a call between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. about a hit and run at Tara Blvd northbound at Southside Commercial Pkwy in Jonesboro, Georgia. When officers got to...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Victim in stabbing at Macy’s expected to survive injuries
The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the victim in a stabbing at the Macy’s store at Mall of Georgia. Lawrenceville resident David Walker, 55, is hospitalized and expected to survive injuries sustained when he attempted to stop a robbery on Friday, Sept. 2. The suspect, 27-year-old Loganville resident...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
