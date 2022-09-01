Read full article on original website
Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines
WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race. Monday was the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the November general election. Begich, in response, expressed confidence about the direction of his campaign. Palin said it would make “no sense” for her to withdraw from the House race. Palin and Begich lost an Aug. 16 ranked choice special election to serve the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s term to Democrat Mary Peltola. Peltola led in first choice votes heading into the tabulation rounds, followed by Palin and then Begich.
Lawyer’s mission: Translate Tenn.’s bewildering abortion ban
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion. For all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one. Then the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Akers pulled up Tennessee’s criminal abortion statute. She was shocked. It makes performing an abortion a Class C felony. There are no exceptions, not even to save a mother’s life. Instead, it offers doctors an “affirmative defense” if they are criminally charged. Akers quit her job and is touring the state explaining abortion law to doctors, and the intricacies of pregnancies to lawyers who might soon have to defend them.
Biden tests his political strength in return to the campaign trail
President Joe Biden has been celebrating Labor Day in Pittsburgh on-and-off for more than a decade, twice using the city’s parade as a testing ground while he contemplated a presidential run. When he returned to the city Monday, other races were front and center, including Pennsylvania’s increasingly nasty Senate...
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and...
