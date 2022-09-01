ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Britney Spears Sends Message to Her Children After Son Jayden Speaks Out About Their Relationship

Watch: Britney Spears Leaves Instagram After "Hold Me Closer" Release. Britney Spears has returned to Instagram with a message. Nearly a week after deleting her profile from the social media platform, the "Hold Me Closer" singer is back with a note penned to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 (whose dad is her ex Kevin Federline). Britney's message to her children comes hours after Daily Mail released a written excerpt from an upcoming documentary done with her sons, along with their dad and his wife, Victoria.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
E! News

Camila Morrone Steps Out for Malibu Shopping Trip After Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. Camila Morrone is ready for the next chapter in her life. Just a day after sources told E! News that the model, 25, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, had called it quits, Camila was spotted in new photographs shopping in Malibu and browsing apartments with a friend in Beverly Hills. In the Aug. 31 pics, Camila is seen wearing a black sundress, ballet flats and a black tote.
MALIBU, CA
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Step Out in Rare Outing in Los Angeles

Watch: Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4) Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are 9021-out and about. The pair were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Calabasas, Calif. on Sept. 1, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For their pizza outing, Tori sported a sundress and heels while Dean rocked jean shorts and a band on that finger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Marry in Wedding That Honors Fast & Furious and Paul Walker

Watch: Jordana Brewster Reveals She Had a Crush on Paul Walker. Jordana Brewster is married again and her wedding to Mason Morfit will get your heart racing. The two have wed after a year-long engagement, her rep confirmed to E! News. On Sept. 3, the couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif. in a ceremony that paid tribute to Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious film series, which made the actress internationally famous, as well as to her late co-star, Paul Walker.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Marc Cohn
Person
Jennifer Garner
E! News

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are Making Their Return to Reality TV

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are returning to reality television. Yes, you read that correctly. The couple—whose MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005—are set to star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost. The show will follow them, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne, as they make their return to Britain and move to the rural town of Buckinghamshire, which is about 45 miles west of London.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Will Leave You Speechless After Sharing a Possible Name for Baby No. 3

Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney may need to taste tequila with his growing family. Earlier this summer, the Dan + Shay member and his wife Hannah Love Mooney announced they are expecting their third baby boy in early 2023. Now, the country singer is sharing his thoughts on being outnumbered in his house filled with sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Wedding#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip
E! News

Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show

This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Taylor Hawkins' Son Joins Foo Fighters Onstage as Dave Grohl Leads Tribute Concert for Late Drummer

Taylor Hawkins' son Oliver Shane Hawkins joined Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters as they headlined a star-studded charity concert dedicated to the late drummer. The group performed several of their hits at the show, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 and marked the band's first gig since Taylor's death. While performing "My Hero," Hawkins' son Oliver Shane Hawkins drummed with the group, taking his late father's place. The 16-year-old musician had also performed the song with the band The Alive during a Fourth of July party in California.
THEATER & DANCE
E! News

E! News

209K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy