Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Britney Spears Sends Message to Her Children After Son Jayden Speaks Out About Their Relationship
Watch: Britney Spears Leaves Instagram After "Hold Me Closer" Release. Britney Spears has returned to Instagram with a message. Nearly a week after deleting her profile from the social media platform, the "Hold Me Closer" singer is back with a note penned to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 (whose dad is her ex Kevin Federline). Britney's message to her children comes hours after Daily Mail released a written excerpt from an upcoming documentary done with her sons, along with their dad and his wife, Victoria.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camila Morrone Steps Out for Malibu Shopping Trip After Leonardo DiCaprio Split
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. Camila Morrone is ready for the next chapter in her life. Just a day after sources told E! News that the model, 25, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, had called it quits, Camila was spotted in new photographs shopping in Malibu and browsing apartments with a friend in Beverly Hills. In the Aug. 31 pics, Camila is seen wearing a black sundress, ballet flats and a black tote.
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Step Out in Rare Outing in Los Angeles
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4) Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are 9021-out and about. The pair were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Calabasas, Calif. on Sept. 1, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For their pizza outing, Tori sported a sundress and heels while Dean rocked jean shorts and a band on that finger.
Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Marry in Wedding That Honors Fast & Furious and Paul Walker
Watch: Jordana Brewster Reveals She Had a Crush on Paul Walker. Jordana Brewster is married again and her wedding to Mason Morfit will get your heart racing. The two have wed after a year-long engagement, her rep confirmed to E! News. On Sept. 3, the couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif. in a ceremony that paid tribute to Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious film series, which made the actress internationally famous, as well as to her late co-star, Paul Walker.
RELATED PEOPLE
Charlbi Dean’s Brother Shares Insight on His Sister’s Sudden Passing
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Charlbi Dean's family is clearing up allegations surrounding the actress' sudden death. The late Black Lightning actress' brother, Alex Jacobs, shut down rumors that surfaced on social media that his sister's death was linked to the COVID-19 vaccines. "That is completely...
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are Making Their Return to Reality TV
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are returning to reality television. Yes, you read that correctly. The couple—whose MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005—are set to star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost. The show will follow them, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne, as they make their return to Britain and move to the rural town of Buckinghamshire, which is about 45 miles west of London.
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Will Leave You Speechless After Sharing a Possible Name for Baby No. 3
Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney may need to taste tequila with his growing family. Earlier this summer, the Dan + Shay member and his wife Hannah Love Mooney announced they are expecting their third baby boy in early 2023. Now, the country singer is sharing his thoughts on being outnumbered in his house filled with sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Arrive in Italy Before Premiere of Her Film at Venice Film Festival
Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Toxic Negativity" Amid Romance. Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde are both in Venice, Italy, clad in chic outfits ahead of their expected promotional appearances for her new film, Don't Worry Darling. The two were photographed arriving separately at the airport in the...
See Zendaya Celebrate Her Birthday With Tom Holland, Hunter Schafer and More
Watch: Every Time Zendaya Has Broken the Fashion Internet. Zendaya had a euphoric 26th birthday celebration. The Dune actress spent her birthday alongside her crew, including boyfriend Tom Holland, Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and her mom Claire Stoermer. Zendaya looked radiant as she took to New York City streets for...
Camila Morrone Is All Smiles at Kaia Gerber's Birthday Party Following Leonardo DiCaprio Split
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. Camila Morrone isn't letting a little heartbreak stop her from having fun. Less than a week after news of her break up with Leonardo DiCaprio made headlines, the model was spotted enjoying a fun night out with pal Kaia Gerber, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Sept 3.
Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show
This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Euphoria Sisters Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Have a Glamorous Reunion in Italy
Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. This is what we call a euphoric moment. It was a mini reunion for Euphoria co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2. The two were photographed during the Bones...
Taylor Hawkins' Son Joins Foo Fighters Onstage as Dave Grohl Leads Tribute Concert for Late Drummer
Taylor Hawkins' son Oliver Shane Hawkins joined Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters as they headlined a star-studded charity concert dedicated to the late drummer. The group performed several of their hits at the show, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 and marked the band's first gig since Taylor's death. While performing "My Hero," Hawkins' son Oliver Shane Hawkins drummed with the group, taking his late father's place. The 16-year-old musician had also performed the song with the band The Alive during a Fourth of July party in California.
Beyoncé's Glam for Her New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Is a Major Throwback to Her "Countdown" Music Video
Watch: Read Beyonce's Sweet Note to "Queen" Madonna. Beyoncé is turning back the clock. Tiffany & Co. served up some serious Queen Bey nostalgia with the release of its "Lose Yourself in Love" campaign starring the 41-year-old. In one of the images, Beyoncé smolders for the camera as she...
Lea Michele Reveals She Reached Out to Beanie Feldstein After "Hilarious" Funny Girl Performance
Watch: Jane Lynch Gives Her Opinion on Lea Michele Joining Funny Girl. Ahead of her Funny Girl debut on Sept. 6, Lea Michele is showing her support for predecessor Beanie Feldstein. In fact, the actress revealed that she had a chance to watch Beanie play Fanny Brice, before her departure earlier this summer.
E! News
209K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0