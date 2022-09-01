ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She-Hulk episode 3 includes an incredible Spider-Man reveal

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
She-Hulk episode 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus, and we never expected to talk about Spider-Man after this episode. To be fair, She-Hulk doesn’t actually mention Spider-Man. But episode 3 includes a massive Spider-Man detail that will help us better understand the multiverse after the events in No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Just as a warning, huge spoilers follow below, so be sure to watch She-Hulk episode 3 before reading this post if you don’t want to be spoiled.

Another Avenger joins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in episode 3 now that Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is gone. It’s the one you’ve expected, Wong (Benedict Wong), considering where the story went in episode 2. As a reminder, Jen’s winning case to get Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) out on parole saw a massive setback in the previous episode.

She-Hulk episode 3 cameos

The MCU world learned what the audience has known since Shang-Chi. Wong fought Abomination in some sort of underground tournament, even though the latter should be imprisoned.

With that in mind, Wong’s appearance in She-Hulk episode 3 seemed guaranteed. After all, Marvel showed Wong in the trailers, so we knew he was on the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSWT5_0heiQaWw00
Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) in She-Hulk trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

Wong’s appearance gives us the big Spider-Man reveal in She-Hulk. Not Daredevil (Charlie Cox), who should also cameo in the TV show according to the trailers. And Cox was Spidey’s lawyer, although he no longer remembers the name and face of Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

We thought that She-Hulk takes place after Shang-Chi but before No Way Home. That was before the premiere.

But then we saw where Disney placed on the MCU chronology. This made us realize that She-Hulk happens somewhere in mid-2025, about a year after Shang-Chi. More importantly, it’s about half a year after the events in No Way Home.

Finally, the last big cameo of the episode is Meghan Thee Stallion, playing herself mostly. But she has nothing to do with Spider-Man.

With all that in mind, a comment from Wong gives us this crucial Spider-Man detail.

The brilliant Spider-Man detail in She-Hulk

When Wong first shows up in Jen’s office, he explains that he freed Abomination as part of his training to become Sorcerer Supreme. But then Blonsky returned to prison on his own accord. Wong insists that Blonsky isn’t punished for his actions, only to discover that being Sorcerer Supreme doesn’t come with such perks.

Jen tells him that it’s not her punishing Abomination. The parole board will not release him after seeing the video. That’s when the big Spider-Man detail comes in She-Hulk episode 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wJHp_0heiQaWw00
Wong (Benedict Wong) in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Image source: Sony

“I know what you’re thinking, Ms. Walters, and I’m not erasing everyone’s memories,” Wong says. “Not again.”

That line isn’t just hilarious; it’s an incredible Easter egg that helps us better understand the MCU’s Spider-Man.

Multiverse of Madness established that the world still has a Spider-Man. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong told America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) that they have experience with the multiverse. It’s in that context that we learned they, and the world, know there’s a Spider-Man. They just don’t know who is behind the mask.

The She-Hulk reveal confirms that Strange knows what he did. He knows he performed a spell that made everyone forget something. He probably knows that his spell made everyone forget Spidey’s identity.

Wong’s comments also tell us that Strange didn’t keep this multiverse disaster a secret from Wong. Doctor Strange 2 hinted that is the case. But it’s now clear that the Sorcerer Supreme knows everything.

Either that or the She-Hulk Spider-Man Easter egg isn’t about Peter Parker. In this case, Wong’s comments indicate that he and Strange might be abusing that forgetting spell.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

