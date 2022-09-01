Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
The Youngest Women’s World Elk Calling Champ Is a 12-Year-Old From Oregon
Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
Oregon Wildfire Burns Over 43,000 Acres, With Crews Working To Contain
Oregon’s Double Creek wildfire began from a lightning strike on August 30 and has now burned a total of 43,668 acres since then. The fire is located in northeast Oregon, in Wallowa County. Currently, 11 fires burn in Oregon, including the Rum Creek Fire, which burned almost 20,000 acres in the southwest and sits at 34% containment.
KGW
National Guard troops aid with efforts on the Rum Creek Fire in southern Oregon
The Oregon National Guard was called in to assist when the fire exploded in size at the end of August. They arrived the next day.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon: Here’s what to know
Harvesters are gearing up for the start of the Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon. Starting Tuesday, commercial harvesters — those looking to get mushrooms for resale — can pick on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
KIVI-TV
Idaho Transportation Department weighing idea of a new bridge in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The growth in Idaho is apparent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is an estimated 1.9 million people living in the Gem State — the Magic Valley has seen numbers climb as well. In order to keep up with southern Idaho's consistent growth,...
Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze
About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
Here’s what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022
Here's what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022. The post Here’s what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
Oregon National Guard troops assist firefighters battling the Rum Creek Fire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Soldiers and airmen with the Oregon National Guard and are lending a helping hand in battling the Rum Creek Fire burning in Southern Oregon. The wildfire, sparked by lightning on August 17, has since burned over 19,000 acres and was 34% contained as of Monday afternoon.
Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
SFGate
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
KTVZ
State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon...
Gov. Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act for second Wallowa County fire
JOSEPH, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown on Monday night invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for a second fire burning in Wallowa County after it exploded in size throughout the day. The Sturgill Fire was last estimated at nearly 13,000 acres, burning west of Enterprise and Joseph near the Union...
AOL Corp
Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing
A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
Multiple Fires on Friday Shut Down Nearly 20-Mile Stretch of Southern Idaho Interstate
For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour.
focushillsboro.com
Air Quality Advisory Is In Effect For Several Oregon Counties Due To Smoke
Due to smoke from numerous fires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, and Wallow counties on Saturday. The duration of this warning is undisclosed. Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties continue to be under...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
KHQ Right Now
Avista files to increase rates in Washington and Idaho
Avista filed to increase utility rates in Idaho and Washington on Sept. 2. The rates have to be approved by agencies in each state before going into effect.
beachconnection.net
One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why
(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
Comments / 0