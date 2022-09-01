ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Rain totals in the past 24 hours in northwest Georgia

Rain totals in the past 24 hours in northwest Georgia. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received...
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 9

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Georgia DOT suspends construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes near major shopping areas, tourist locations and recreation centers beginning Friday,...
nowhabersham.com

No news is good news on Georgia waterways

It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
CBS 46

Positively Georgia

Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
CBS 46

Flood seen in Georgia (bleeped profanity)

Canadian authorities say one suspect was found dead, and the other remains at large following Sunday's violent stabbing spree in Canada that killed 10 and injured 18 others. Clues lead to an arrest of Memphis kidnapping suspect. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The man charged with kidnapping a Tennessee woman...
CBS 46

Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
The Albany Herald

Armyworms are marching across Georgia turfgrass

ATHENS — Over the past couple of weeks, I have received numerous calls from curious homeowners and frustrated farmers regarding the dreaded fall armyworm. Damage to established turf is most often aesthetic. However, newly planted sod or sprigs can be severely damaged or even killed by fall armyworm feeding.
fox5atlanta.com

Heavy rain floods roads, homes while submerging cars in NW Georgia

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Hours of heavy rain on Sunday morning have flooded roads and damaged property in northwest Georgia communities. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, which encompassed areas of Chattooga County. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service.
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: BBQ champion Myron Mixon talks about Labor Day grilling

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five-time world BBQ champion Myron Mixon joined CBS46 on Monday morning to talk about grilling on Labor Day. Myron has won over 200 grand championships resulting in more than 1,800 total trophies, 30 state championships, 8 Team of the Year wards, and 11 national championships in BBQ.
