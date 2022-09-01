Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
A personal look at suicide and the latest prevention efforts in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three weeks ago, there was a viral movement to find missing 26-year-old Savannah Sheats. “It was 36 hours of fury,” said David Sheats, Savannah’s father. Atlanta Police put out a missing person’s report for Sheats, who graduated from the University of Georgia. Within...
CBS 46
Family of surviving Midtown shooting victim reacts to Atlanta Medical Center closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man critically injured in a Midtown triple shooting wants leaders to reevaluate the decision to close Atlanta Medical Center, where a loving father and husband fight for his life. Mike Horne is the only victim who survived a triple shooting in Midtown...
nowhabersham.com
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
CBS 46
Residents of North Georgia still dealing with floodwaters with more rain expected
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in some parts of northwest Georgia are spending their Labor Day holiday cleaning up after flood waters invaded their homes and businesses over the weekend. Right now, Chattooga and Floyd counties, about 80 miles northwest of Atlanta, are under a state of emergency. “It looked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Atlanta family shares why over-the-counter hearing aids will make a difference
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Over-the-counter hearing aids will be available as soon as mid-October for those with hearing loss. The change is good news for millions because the average cost of one hearing aid is approximately $2,000, and most people need one for each ear. Atlanta teenager Charlize Maldonado lost...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Rain totals in the past 24 hours in northwest Georgia
Rain totals in the past 24 hours in northwest Georgia. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received...
allongeorgia.com
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 9
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Georgia DOT suspends construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes near major shopping areas, tourist locations and recreation centers beginning Friday,...
nowhabersham.com
No news is good news on Georgia waterways
It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Positively Georgia
Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
CBS 46
Flood seen in Georgia (bleeped profanity)
Canadian authorities say one suspect was found dead, and the other remains at large following Sunday's violent stabbing spree in Canada that killed 10 and injured 18 others. Clues lead to an arrest of Memphis kidnapping suspect. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The man charged with kidnapping a Tennessee woman...
CBS 46
Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
Armyworms are marching across Georgia turfgrass
ATHENS — Over the past couple of weeks, I have received numerous calls from curious homeowners and frustrated farmers regarding the dreaded fall armyworm. Damage to established turf is most often aesthetic. However, newly planted sod or sprigs can be severely damaged or even killed by fall armyworm feeding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gridlock Guy: Several takeaways from the massive I-285 closure at Ashford Dunwoody
Many calls we hear on the police, fire, and EMS scanner radios in the WSB 24-Hour Traffic Center end up being less fierce than what a stressed caller has just relayed to a 911 dispatcher. The “apartment fire” ends up being burnt food on a stove. The “entrapment” in a vehicle is often a dented door that won’t open.
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rain floods roads, homes while submerging cars in NW Georgia
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Hours of heavy rain on Sunday morning have flooded roads and damaged property in northwest Georgia communities. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, which encompassed areas of Chattooga County. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Medical Center closure becomes talking point in Georgia gubernatorial race
ATLANTA - Dressed in green scrubs, Josh Shorter went into work Friday at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center for what could be one of his final weeks of work. "Very devastating, we had people a couple of tears were shed," he said. This closure will impact not just employees like him,...
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Southbound lanes of I-75 in Clayton County reopen after crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Tara Boulevard in Clayton County have reopened after a fiery crash early this morning involving a tractor-trailer and sedan. The northbound lanes are still closed. ORIGINAL STORY. A crash and a fire has closed all northbound and southbound lanes...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: BBQ champion Myron Mixon talks about Labor Day grilling
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five-time world BBQ champion Myron Mixon joined CBS46 on Monday morning to talk about grilling on Labor Day. Myron has won over 200 grand championships resulting in more than 1,800 total trophies, 30 state championships, 8 Team of the Year wards, and 11 national championships in BBQ.
CBS 46
Politicians debate whether Medicaid expansion would save AMC, other hospitals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is one of a dozen states in the U.S. that have not fully expanded Medicaid coverage. State Democrats say it’s necessary and could help keep places like AMC Medical Center running. Republicans say otherwise. This week Stacey Abrams told CBS46 that if she’s elected...
Georgia city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
Comments / 0