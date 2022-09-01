ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
whiteville-news.com

Narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County under investigation.

Whiteville, NC – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton. During the search, investigators located over three (3) and one half (1/2) ounces of methamphetamine. As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wrightsville Beach sees high number of rip current rescues

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service released information regarding a high number of rip current rescues performed on Sept. 4. Per their report, the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue performed 15-20 rip current rescues on Sunday. According to the NWS, many beaches in southeastern North Carolina, including Wrightsville...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
Health
WECT

Nonprofit to offer no-cost therapy for Wilmington students, residents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the Wilmington area. Per their announcement, the no-cost program will primarily focus on students in middle and high schools. “Trauma and loss can cause school under-performance as well as behavioral issues,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905 near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Highway 905 near Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris, died after the single-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, McSpadden said. The crash happened near Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the […]
LONGS, SC
myhorrynews.com

Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating

A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
LONGS, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CCSO makes arrest after investigation into methamphetamine distribution

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29th, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach Police officers recover after secondary drug exposure

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three Sunset Beach Police officers were treated for secondary exposure to drugs, after making an arrest on Sunday, August 28. Sunset Beach Police responded to the 1600 of Seaside Road in Sunset Beach on Sunday, for reports of two people possibly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested.
SUNSET BEACH, NC

