WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a checkpoint operation conducted on Aug. 31. Roads in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas were the focus of this operation. The BCSO Community Impact Team partnered with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office,...
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
whiteville-news.com
Narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County under investigation.
Whiteville, NC – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton. During the search, investigators located over three (3) and one half (1/2) ounces of methamphetamine. As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.
WECT
Wrightsville Beach sees high number of rip current rescues
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service released information regarding a high number of rip current rescues performed on Sept. 4. Per their report, the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue performed 15-20 rip current rescues on Sunday. According to the NWS, many beaches in southeastern North Carolina, including Wrightsville...
WECT
Wilmington Downtown Trail set to advance into design and engineering phase
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council plans to make an agreement with an engineering company to design phase 1 of the Downtown Trail. The resolution has been placed on the consent agenda of the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 6. Items on the consent agenda are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
WECT
Nonprofit to offer no-cost therapy for Wilmington students, residents
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the Wilmington area. Per their announcement, the no-cost program will primarily focus on students in middle and high schools. “Trauma and loss can cause school under-performance as well as behavioral issues,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United’s new initiative shines light on crime prevention
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s looking a bit brighter for Port City United’s Director Cedrick Harrison and his community. A New Hanover County agency, which focuses on finding ways to improve communities, rolled out a new way to shine a light on areas to prevent criminal activity.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905 near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Highway 905 near Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris, died after the single-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, McSpadden said. The crash happened near Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the […]
Community in shock after NC student stabbing death
Many in the Jacksonville community are still wrapping their heads around what happened Thursday morning at Northside High School.
myhorrynews.com
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating
A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
WECT
YWCA Lower Cape Fear to introduce adult swim courses for absolute beginners
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear Aquatics Center has announced new swim lessons for adults. Beginning in October, three classes for different swimming skill levels will be held. Level one classes will focus on those with a fear or phobia of water. This class will help people...
WECT
Cape Fear Workforce Development Board to host hiring event
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board announced that it will be hosting a hiring event Sept 6-7. The event, in partnership with NCWorks, will be held both days from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at New Hanover County NCWorks at 1994 S. 17th St. Per the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Tortoiseshell kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter has been adopted
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 5-month-old, tortoiseshell-colored kitten has been adopted from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. The unnamed, shorthair female kitten is microchipped, vaccinated and spayed. Those interested in adopting other animals are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive, Wilmington. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WECT
Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff asking public for help identifying larceny suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 19th, 2022, the pictured suspects committed larceny at the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released these images in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects’ identities. If you can identify...
WYFF4.com
3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Police officers recover after secondary drug exposure
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three Sunset Beach Police officers were treated for secondary exposure to drugs, after making an arrest on Sunday, August 28. Sunset Beach Police responded to the 1600 of Seaside Road in Sunset Beach on Sunday, for reports of two people possibly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested.
