Orange Leader
BRIGHT FUTURES — Alicia Odom passionate about academics, theater & West Orange-Stark student life
WEST ORANGE — Whether it is wowing a theater crowd, being a part of the National Honor Society, president of the student council or a stout academic competitor in UIL contests, West Orange-Stark senior Alicia Odom loves being a part of campus life. “The first couple weeks have went...
Cardinal CC Classic produces strong local results
VIDOR – Cross Country runners fended off the weather elements to run well at the Bridge City Cardinal Cross Country Classic at Claiborne Park Saturday. In the boys 4A-and-Under Division, Orange County had a 1-2-3 finish. Vidor’s Andrew Fawcett covered the three-mile terrain in 18 minutes, 18.53 seconds to...
See details of Orange County Community Food Drive planned next week
An Orange County Community Food Drive is planned next week. The event takes places at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Participants are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1950 MLK Drive in Orange, or United Christian Care of Vidor, 293 Wilson Street in Vidor.
VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Cats, Pirates impressive in non-district play
ORANGFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats turned back the Woodville Lady Eagles 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 in non-district volleyball action. Mackenzie Haley led the Lady Bobcats with seven kills while Kylie Mouton and Lela Francis had five apiece. Haley notched a team-high 12 digs while Harleigh Rawls and Kaylea Gravett...
POLICE: 12-year-old killed in tragic ATV crash in Vidor
VIDOR — Excessive speed was cited in a tragic and deadly ATV crash Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was alerted to an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
