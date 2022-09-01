ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Orange Leader

Cardinal CC Classic produces strong local results

VIDOR – Cross Country runners fended off the weather elements to run well at the Bridge City Cardinal Cross Country Classic at Claiborne Park Saturday. In the boys 4A-and-Under Division, Orange County had a 1-2-3 finish. Vidor’s Andrew Fawcett covered the three-mile terrain in 18 minutes, 18.53 seconds to...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

See details of Orange County Community Food Drive planned next week

An Orange County Community Food Drive is planned next week. The event takes places at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Participants are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1950 MLK Drive in Orange, or United Christian Care of Vidor, 293 Wilson Street in Vidor.
Orange Leader

VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Cats, Pirates impressive in non-district play

ORANGFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats turned back the Woodville Lady Eagles 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 in non-district volleyball action. Mackenzie Haley led the Lady Bobcats with seven kills while Kylie Mouton and Lela Francis had five apiece. Haley notched a team-high 12 digs while Harleigh Rawls and Kaylea Gravett...
VIDOR, TX
Orange Leader

POLICE: 12-year-old killed in tragic ATV crash in Vidor

VIDOR — Excessive speed was cited in a tragic and deadly ATV crash Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was alerted to an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
VIDOR, TX

