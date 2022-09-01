ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KARE

Fabulous Labor Day forecast

It seems like summer holidays in Minnesota are cursed with inclement weather. Not this Labor Day... sun and temps in the high 70s will rule the day!
KARE

Authorities continue to search for answers in State Fair shooting

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department ramped up law enforcement presence for the final two days of the fair, following a shooting Saturday night. Over the weekend, a man was shot, prompting an evacuation of the fairgrounds. "Obviously it was chaotic, but some of those...
KARE

What you need to know about the updated bivalent boosters

MINNEAPOLIS — In a few days, maybe even as soon as Tuesday, eligible Minnesotans will be able to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots. The bivalent boosters, meaning they target both the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the Omicron variant, have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Minnesota State

