Read full article on original website
Related
KARE
Fabulous Labor Day forecast
It seems like summer holidays in Minnesota are cursed with inclement weather. Not this Labor Day... sun and temps in the high 70s will rule the day!
KARE
Authorities continue to search for answers in State Fair shooting
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department ramped up law enforcement presence for the final two days of the fair, following a shooting Saturday night. Over the weekend, a man was shot, prompting an evacuation of the fairgrounds. "Obviously it was chaotic, but some of those...
KARE
What you need to know about the updated bivalent boosters
MINNEAPOLIS — In a few days, maybe even as soon as Tuesday, eligible Minnesotans will be able to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots. The bivalent boosters, meaning they target both the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the Omicron variant, have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
KARE
Nice weather in store for the Twin Cities on Labor Day
Seasonal temperatures continue early this week before a mid-week warm up. Chances for much-needed rain increase Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Violent crime surge delays old rape kit testing
ST PAUL, Minn. — Justice for victims of sexual assault whose rape kits sat untested on police department shelves for years – sometimes decades – is being further delayed. DNA testing of those rape kits – evidence taken from the bodies of sexual assault victims during invasive...
Comments / 0