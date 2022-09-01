ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Bay Area

Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures

Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Forward Progress Stopped in Brush Fire Along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County: Cal Fire

Forward progress of a brush fire along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County has been stopped, firefighters said late Monday. The blaze sparked evacuation warnings after threatening structures near the highway in the area of Cummings Skyway and Franklin Canyon Road. Cal Fire said firefighters first on scene reported the blaze was burning "with a dangerous rate of spread.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Labor Day Links: Bay Area Heatwave Expected to Stick Around Even Longer

The hottest temperatures to hit the Bay Area are expected today and Tuesday — though unruly highs will stick around until at least Thursday. The Bay Area's chapter of the National Weather Service extended its Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories until Thursday at 8 p.m. for many parts of the region; Livermore could see temps as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit today, September 5. [Twitter]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Slumping slope above South Bay reservoir will send homeowners packing

MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- In the Santa Clara County town of Morgan Hill, some residents living beside Anderson Reservoir are being told their homes must be demolished. The local water agency is offering to buy them out but, so far, no one thinks the prices are fair.Trevor Holler is well aware that the ground is moving under the home he shares with his father.  One look at his driveway will tell you that.  It is fractured into six-foot-wide slabs; some have been tilted up about six inches."When you start noticing half-inch cracks turn into two-inch cracks turn into six-inch cracks...
MORGAN HILL, CA
510 Families

Castle Rock Pool: A Bucolic Swimming Destination

Located at the foothills of Mt. Diablo in Walnut Creek, Castle Rock Pool offers a peaceful, rural setting for a swim. Kids will enjoy splashing in the rectangular-shaped pool, ranging from 3 to 6 feet in depth, while adults can relax on the lounge chairs. The pool is managed by East Bay Regional Park District and open May 28 through September 18 for the 2022 season.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands without power across Bay Area

(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting massive power outages across the Bay Area as the region sees high temperatures throughout the day. The North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay have all been hit hard by outages Monday afternoon. More than 20,000 customers across the Bay Area were without power. The largest outage […]
KRON4 News

Crash blocks two southbound I-880 lanes in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two lanes on Interstate-880 southbound were blocked by a crash in Fremont Monday afternoon, according to a 511 alert. The location of the crash is north of Fremont Boulevard on I-880. The two right lanes were blocked. There were also injuries reported in the crash, but authorities have not specified how […]
FREMONT, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
NBC Bay Area

People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat

People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Heat Wave Forces Bay Area Schools to Adjust

The heat wave hitting the Bay Area is affecting how schools handle recess and lunchtime for students. Contra Costa County officials are reminding schools to not take the hot weather lightly and to stay prepared. "Limiting the amount of time and energy that’s spent outside during the hottest parts of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

Breathtaking Waterfront Dream Home above San Francisco Bay

Nestled on a hillside on Corinthian Island in Belvedere, California, this stunning home offers expansive water and city views. The sophisticated home with its own floating dock is a contemporary architecture masterpiece. In the spacious great room, walls of glass frame the San Francisco Bay and the city skyline. The...
BELVEDERE, CA
KRON4 News

Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes.  This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
LIVERMORE, CA

