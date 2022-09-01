ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, LA

Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Winner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 1 has come and gone in the high school football season. The rain was pouring down, but that did not stop the best athletes in the area from showing off their talent on the gridiron. The winner of the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Cenla Duck Derby

Northwestern State linebacker Race Moser chases after Montana’s Ryder Meyers during Saturday’s game. Northwestern State linebacker Race Moser chases after Montana’s Ryder Meyers during Saturday’s game.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Quack! Rain doesn’t stop Cenla Duck Derby

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, September 3, the T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum hosted its annual Cenla Duck Derby fundraiser. The T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum encourages kids to learn through interactive exhibits and activities. At the fundraiser kids and parents had the chance to race rubber ducks for a chance to win some great prizes. The Derby also included a bouncy house, food vendors, and other kid-friendly activities.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

