WVNews

West Virginia's manufacturing industry supports Amendment 2

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association is in full support of Amendment 2. The Property Tax Modernization Amendment is a question voters will have to answer that is on November’s ballot.
ECONOMY
WVNews

Getting more food on the table is imperative

Food insecurity has been a cause for concern in West Virginia even before the pandemic hit. In the pre-COVID years of 2017-2019, the national percentage of homes experiencing food insecurity was at about 11.1%. For West Virginians it was at 15.4%. And now, inflation is expected to make the gap even wider.
AGRICULTURE
WVNews

West Virginia committee co-chairs discuss women's history, suffrage and memorial

In 2020, communities across the country made plans to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment and the expansion of voting rights to women. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to those plans, but now the West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee is asking the public to help create a permanent celebration of the historic event. The committee’s co-chairs, Renate Pore and Susan Pierce, sat down with reporter Chris Schulz to discuss their efforts.
POLITICS
West Virginia State

