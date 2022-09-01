ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James, MO

Police investigate reports of bomb, airsoft gun at St. James High School

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. JAMES, Mo. – Police and school officials investigated reports of a bomb Thursday and reports of an airsoft gun Wednesday at St. James High School.

The St. James School District informed parents of both reports via its Facebook page Thursday. No injuries have been reported in either instance.

On Thursday, students and staff immediately evacuated the building after officers informed district officials a reported bomb . Students and staff left the building and the school delayed releasing students until the building was cleared. Authorities did not release any additional information on the report of a bomb.

Earlier Thursday morning, school officials received information indicating a student brought a non-lethal airsoft gun into the high school on Wednesday. Police responded immediately and questioned the accused student. The school district confirmed the student brought in the airsoft gun on Wednesday and the states “the matter is being handled between local authorities and the St. James R-1 School District.”

Local law enforcement agencies responded to both reports Thursday morning at St. James High School.

