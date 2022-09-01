ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Rd. in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
Narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County under investigation.

Whiteville, NC – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton. During the search, investigators located over three (3) and one half (1/2) ounces of methamphetamine. As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.
Police asking for tips after man found shot dead in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are now asking for information as they investigate what led up to a shooting death in Horry County. According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, Berlie Michael III, 51, of Little River, was found dead in the roadway Friday morning in the Longs area.
Drugs and guns seized in Bolton after police chase ends in crash

Bolton, NC (WWAY) – Wednesday August 31, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were in the Bolton community of Columbus County looking into complaints of illegal drug activity. During this investigation, police saw a suspect’s vehicle traveling down Andrew Jackson highway. As they turned on their lights to pull the vehicle over, the suspect refused to stop. During the chase, the suspect, Alton Terrill Smith, 37, of Bolton, attempted to hit two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, and did hit one of investigator’s vehicle — causing a crash.
CCSO makes arrest after investigation into methamphetamine distribution

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29th, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on...
One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating

A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
Sunset Beach Police officers recover after secondary drug exposure

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three Sunset Beach Police officers were treated for secondary exposure to drugs, after making an arrest on Sunday, August 28. Sunset Beach Police responded to the 1600 of Seaside Road in Sunset Beach on Sunday, for reports of two people possibly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905 near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Highway 905 near Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris, died after the single-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, McSpadden said. The crash happened near Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the […]
Man charged in overdose death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin and...
Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
2 teens charged in Florence County shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two teens have been charged in connection to a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Wednesday in the area of Gaymon Road in Timmonsville. A victim was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital where they’re expected to recover.
