Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a checkpoint operation conducted on Aug. 31. Roads in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas were the focus of this operation. The BCSO Community Impact Team partnered with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office,...
wpde.com
3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Rd. in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
whiteville-news.com
Narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County under investigation.
Whiteville, NC – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton. During the search, investigators located over three (3) and one half (1/2) ounces of methamphetamine. As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.
WMBF
Police asking for tips after man found shot dead in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are now asking for information as they investigate what led up to a shooting death in Horry County. According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, Berlie Michael III, 51, of Little River, was found dead in the roadway Friday morning in the Longs area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Drugs and guns seized in Bolton after police chase ends in crash
Bolton, NC (WWAY) – Wednesday August 31, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were in the Bolton community of Columbus County looking into complaints of illegal drug activity. During this investigation, police saw a suspect’s vehicle traveling down Andrew Jackson highway. As they turned on their lights to pull the vehicle over, the suspect refused to stop. During the chase, the suspect, Alton Terrill Smith, 37, of Bolton, attempted to hit two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, and did hit one of investigator’s vehicle — causing a crash.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CCSO makes arrest after investigation into methamphetamine distribution
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29th, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on...
One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
22-year-old man missing for nearly a week, Robeson County deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old Lumberton man. Damien Antonio Hunt was last seen about a week ago in the Orrum community, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning in a Facebook post. Hunt is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds and has […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
myhorrynews.com
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating
A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Police officers recover after secondary drug exposure
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three Sunset Beach Police officers were treated for secondary exposure to drugs, after making an arrest on Sunday, August 28. Sunset Beach Police responded to the 1600 of Seaside Road in Sunset Beach on Sunday, for reports of two people possibly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905 near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Highway 905 near Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris, died after the single-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, McSpadden said. The crash happened near Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United’s new initiative shines light on crime prevention
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s looking a bit brighter for Port City United’s Director Cedrick Harrison and his community. A New Hanover County agency, which focuses on finding ways to improve communities, rolled out a new way to shine a light on areas to prevent criminal activity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Man charged in overdose death
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin and...
WMBF
Prisoner back in custody after escaping from Florence hospital, police say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A prisoner is back behind bars after police said he escaped from a hospital. Florence Police Department Capt. Bob Drulis said Angel Gutierrez escaped around 8:30 p.m. Friday from McLeod Hospital. He was found around the CSX wooded area around 10:30 p.m. and taken back...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More shoplifters at Wilmington Walmart: NHSO asking for help identifying suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying larceny suspects at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach road in Wilmington. On August 19th, 2022, the suspects in the attached photos committed larceny, according to NHSO. If you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WECT
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tina Louise Benton, 46, of Rocky Point for embezzlement charges on August 30. According to detectives, Benton was recently connected to an embezzlement investigation regarding a family member of hers. Benton is charged with embezzlement, two counts of exploitation...
WMBF
2 teens charged in Florence County shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two teens have been charged in connection to a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Wednesday in the area of Gaymon Road in Timmonsville. A victim was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital where they’re expected to recover.
I-95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County back open after vehicle fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County has reopened after being shut down Saturday morning because of a vehicle fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The fire closed part of the highway at mile-marker 33 near Highway 301, NCDOT said. The fire […]
Serious crash closes both lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County
A serious crash closed both lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County near Hope Mills Sunday morning. The interstate shutdown at Exit 46, or the exit to North Carolina Highway 87, around 12 a.m. Sunday and re-opened around 6:30 a.m. Drivers passing through the area were being directed around the...
Comments / 9