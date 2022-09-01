Read full article on original website
Related
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Drunk Driving With Grandchild In Truck
A 59-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of drunk driving with his grandchild in the truck at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper George Greenway reported stopping a Chevrolet Silverado around 7:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, for driving 63 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone on State Highway 11. Upon contact with the driver, Greenway reported smelling a strong alcohol odor emitting from inside the pickup and noticed two open containers in the passenger’s lap.
KLTV
Missing Rusk County man found
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a man reported missing Sunday has been located. The sheriff’s office reported on social media that James Edward Lancaster Jr. was located.
Man Jailed On Controlled Substance Charge Following CR 3646 Disturbance
A 48-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Sunday on a controlled substance charge, following a CR 3646 disturbance, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Isaac Foley, Drew Fisher and Poindexter, and Sgt. Tanner Steward were dispatched at 4:27 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, to the man’s County Road 3646 residence, where an active disturbance was reported to be in progress. Before arrival dispatchers reported a man involved was alleged to have a baseball bat.
3 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail Over On Felony Warrants Over Weekend
At least three people were booked into Hopkins County jail on felony warrants over the weekend. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Michael Chang located Steven Joe Garrett Jr., a wanted man, at his girlfriend’s Parkins’ Street residence at 8:04 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The officers took the 31-year-old into custody and transported him to Hopkins County jail, where Garrett was booked in at 8:10 a.m. on two warrants for violation of probation, which he was on for theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, according to arrest reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Arrest made in Marion County Justice of the Peace shooting incident
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in custody after he allegedly fired a gun at a Marion County justice of the peace. According to a report by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Faulk fired shots at Justice of the Peace Lena Pope’s vehicle, shattering the driver’s side passenger window and rear windshield. Pope did not sustain any injuries during the incident. Authorities said Pope was in a rural part of the county attempting to conduct an inquest around 7 p.m. Friday when she mistakenly turned into the wrong driveway. Faulk allegedly fired multiple shots at Pope’s vehicle when she was attempting to leave the driveway.
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found
Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff's office after her car was "fired upon."
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 5, 2022
PUETZ, RANDALL LEE – STALKING. THOMPSON, JEREMIAH TREY – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RECKLESS DRIVING. PENRICE, SHANEKA SHAUNTAE – CCC/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750; CCC/MTAG-ASSAULT CAUSES BODLIY INJ. GRIMES, CELINA MARIE – MTR/POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G; MTR – POSS CS PG 3 < 28G. FISH, TRAVIS...
KLTV
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
WebXtra: Tyler school teacher transforms classroom into ‘operating room’. Tristan Arrington teaches 6th grade level math and her student Khloe Jester shared her enthusiasm for her teacher’s idea. Updated: 1 hour ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about a prefabricated restroom being installed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge
The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
ktbb.com
Chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
TYLER – One person is held after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler police say an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a chase ensued. The chase went from Highway 31 West onto Patton Lane, then west onto Highway 64. DPS, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and constables came out to assist. The occupant pulled over at the airport and was arrested, police said. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Family speaks after arrest made in 15-year-old cold case murder of Brittany McGlone
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Chad Earl Carr in connection with the 15-year-old murder case of Brittany McGlone. Brittany’s sister Hope McGlone says it’s a day she didn’t see coming. “I just never kind of thought I would see...
KLTV
Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gun Barrel City fire, police to hold Procession of Lights in honor of 9/11
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Lake Area and Cedar Creek Lake fire and police departments said they are going to hold a procession of lights in honor of the victims who lost their lives on 9/11. EMS and other East Texas first responders will join the procession, which will start on Sept. 11 […]
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 2, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Carter,Kaleb Justin Ryan – Paris Municipal Court Warrant. Green,Dearies Dewayne – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=. Kelly,Connie Darlene – CRIMINAL TRESPASS. Puetz,Randall Lee – STALKING. Ross,Tollie Steve – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON. Stevens,Bobby...
Three men indicted for Henderson County murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
eparisextra.com
Former local teachers arrested for alleged theft from RRV Fair Association
On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property. On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property, $2,500 to $30k from the Red River Valley Fair Association. Steven Tucker served as Executive Director of the association and Susan Tucker was appointed by her husband as Executive Assistant.
easttexasradio.com
Franklin County Boat House Fire
Fire heavily damaged a boat house with living quarters Saturday morning on Cypress Creek Drive in Franklin County. Firefighters from Mt. Vernon, South Franklin and Purley battled the blaze. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and property. There were no injuries. Mt Vernon Fire Department Corporation Facebook...
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Lindale Crash Victim Identified
A crash involving an ambulance killed one person and injured two near Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman, and another crew member, 55-year-old Ricky Eversult of Emory, to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola, was pronounced at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Booking
Hopkins County arrested 49-year-old Shannon Foy Pearson on two outstanding warrants issued by Alabama. He’s charged with Burglary with three prior convictions and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and a bond was not set on the burglary charge but was $50,000 on the drug charge.
Upshur County District Clerk suspended after petition for removal
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A temporary order signed by a judge has suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. Following the order, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position is now acting as the district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, […]
Comments / 0