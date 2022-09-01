ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Drunk Driving With Grandchild In Truck

A 59-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of drunk driving with his grandchild in the truck at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper George Greenway reported stopping a Chevrolet Silverado around 7:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, for driving 63 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone on State Highway 11. Upon contact with the driver, Greenway reported smelling a strong alcohol odor emitting from inside the pickup and noticed two open containers in the passenger’s lap.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Missing Rusk County man found

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a man reported missing Sunday has been located. The sheriff’s office reported on social media that James Edward Lancaster Jr. was located.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Man Jailed On Controlled Substance Charge Following CR 3646 Disturbance

A 48-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Sunday on a controlled substance charge, following a CR 3646 disturbance, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Isaac Foley, Drew Fisher and Poindexter, and Sgt. Tanner Steward were dispatched at 4:27 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, to the man’s County Road 3646 residence, where an active disturbance was reported to be in progress. Before arrival dispatchers reported a man involved was alleged to have a baseball bat.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

3 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail Over On Felony Warrants Over Weekend

At least three people were booked into Hopkins County jail on felony warrants over the weekend. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Michael Chang located Steven Joe Garrett Jr., a wanted man, at his girlfriend’s Parkins’ Street residence at 8:04 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The officers took the 31-year-old into custody and transported him to Hopkins County jail, where Garrett was booked in at 8:10 a.m. on two warrants for violation of probation, which he was on for theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Wood County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, TX
City
Quitman, TX
County
Wood County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Winnsboro, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Winnsboro, TX
KLTV

Arrest made in Marion County Justice of the Peace shooting incident

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in custody after he allegedly fired a gun at a Marion County justice of the peace. According to a report by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Faulk fired shots at Justice of the Peace Lena Pope’s vehicle, shattering the driver’s side passenger window and rear windshield. Pope did not sustain any injuries during the incident. Authorities said Pope was in a rural part of the county attempting to conduct an inquest around 7 p.m. Friday when she mistakenly turned into the wrong driveway. Faulk allegedly fired multiple shots at Pope’s vehicle when she was attempting to leave the driveway.
MARION COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Sept. 5, 2022

PUETZ, RANDALL LEE – STALKING. THOMPSON, JEREMIAH TREY – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RECKLESS DRIVING. PENRICE, SHANEKA SHAUNTAE – CCC/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750; CCC/MTAG-ASSAULT CAUSES BODLIY INJ. GRIMES, CELINA MARIE – MTR/POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G; MTR – POSS CS PG 3 < 28G. FISH, TRAVIS...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect

WebXtra: Tyler school teacher transforms classroom into ‘operating room’. Tristan Arrington teaches 6th grade level math and her student Khloe Jester shared her enthusiasm for her teacher’s idea. Updated: 1 hour ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about a prefabricated restroom being installed...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Road#County Jail#Violent Crime#Winnsboro Family
KSLA

2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge

The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
MARION COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest

TYLER – One person is held after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler police say an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a chase ensued. The chase went from Highway 31 West onto Patton Lane, then west onto Highway 64. DPS, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and constables came out to assist. The occupant pulled over at the airport and was arrested, police said. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Sept. 2, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Carter,Kaleb Justin Ryan – Paris Municipal Court Warrant. Green,Dearies Dewayne – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=. Kelly,Connie Darlene – CRIMINAL TRESPASS. Puetz,Randall Lee – STALKING. Ross,Tollie Steve – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON. Stevens,Bobby...
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Three men indicted for Henderson County murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Former local teachers arrested for alleged theft from RRV Fair Association

On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property. On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property, $2,500 to $30k from the Red River Valley Fair Association. Steven Tucker served as Executive Director of the association and Susan Tucker was appointed by her husband as Executive Assistant.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Franklin County Boat House Fire

Fire heavily damaged a boat house with living quarters Saturday morning on Cypress Creek Drive in Franklin County. Firefighters from Mt. Vernon, South Franklin and Purley battled the blaze. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and property. There were no injuries. Mt Vernon Fire Department Corporation Facebook...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Lindale Crash Victim Identified

A crash involving an ambulance killed one person and injured two near Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman, and another crew member, 55-year-old Ricky Eversult of Emory, to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola, was pronounced at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
LINDALE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Booking

Hopkins County arrested 49-year-old Shannon Foy Pearson on two outstanding warrants issued by Alabama. He’s charged with Burglary with three prior convictions and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and a bond was not set on the burglary charge but was $50,000 on the drug charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy