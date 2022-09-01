ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Elton John Says His Britney Spears Collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’ Is ‘All About Her’

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiFJl_0heiPDO800
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on Feb. 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. Michael Kovac/GI for EJAF

Elton John had nothing but good things to say about collaborating with Britney Spears on their new single “Hold Me Closer.”

“I’m really happy for Britney, especially because having her on this record is such a gas, for start,” he said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “But this is someone who has been through hell, who needed some love in her life, a lot of love from a lot of people, and she’s getting it.

“And she hadn’t really made any music since 2016, so it’s all about her for me,” the pop legend continued. “Life unfolds on an incredible speed, and I don’t know what will happen, but I’m so thrilled this is happening because I love the record. I love the fact that it’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ because it’s one of my favorite songs. I’m a lucky man. Listen, what can I say? The record’s taken off. Seventy-five years of age and having the time of my life, and it proves that you can still be modern and be old at the same time if you care to take an interest in what’s going on.”

Still, Sir Elton dished that the pop princess was initially “nervous” about heading back into the recording studio for the first time in more than half a decade, but he set her up with Andrew Watt at a studio in Los Angeles and waited for the magic to happen.

“She did it so well and so easily,” he said. “And I’m sure a lot of people thought, ‘Well, can she still sing?’ Well, I knew for a start that she could sing because if you go back and look at the old footage, she was the biggest artist in the world and she could sing, she could dance, she could do everything. So I wasn’t worried about that. What I was worried about is if she would be so nervous because she hadn’t done it for a while, but she came through it with flying colors.”

And while John revealed that the two have yet to catch up privately since the song dropped, it seems Spears couldn’t be happier with how “Hold Me Closer” turned out. From sending sweet video messages back and forth with pal Drew Barrymore to posting about the song on social media, she’s been reveling in her return to the musical spotlight.

However, Spears also has more on her mind than just her recent success. Over the weekend, she posted an unfiltered, 22-minute voice memo on YouTube about her life post-conservatorship and the heartbreaking impact the 13-year legal control over her life has taken on her mental health, self-confidence and relationship with her family.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch

Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
Black Enterprise

Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’

Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Dance
The Independent

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday

A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie

Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut.  “I had really troublesome hair,...
HAIR CARE
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Lisa Marie Presley says she feels ‘judged and blamed’ for her son Benjamin’s death

Lisa Marie Presley has written an emotional essay about the death of her son Benjamin Keough.The 27-year-old, who was the grandson of Elvis Presley, died by suicide in 2020.To mark America’s National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday 30 August, singer Lisa Marie Presley, 54, wrote a piece for People magazine about the low points she has experienced in the aftermath of Keough’s death.“Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago, I thought I would share a few things to be...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy