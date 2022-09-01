Which ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Do You Hope Will Win? Vote!

Eight talented contestants have officially been selected to participate in America’s Got Talent ‘s season 17 grand final.

Among the eight are four impressive musicians, including saxophonist Avery Dixon, singing trio Chapel Hart, singer and musician Drake Milligan and singer Sara James.

The winner will snag $1 million and a chance to headline America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. NBC’s long-running talent TV show airs next Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

Until then, we at Billboard want to know who your top pick for AGT ‘s season 17’s winner is. Let us know by voting below.